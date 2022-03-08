2022 Nissan Frontier Review

Trucks are more popular than ever, recording juggernaut sales year after year. And it’s the same story in the midsize segment where each respective model is generating solid profits for their respective carmakers. It’s a category that once only included a handful of contenders, but newcomers from Jeep (Gladiator) and Ford (Maverick) in recent years have spawned a serious battle between American and Japanese brands. Nissan figured this was the perfect time to give its Frontier a massive overhaul.

Frontier 2022 Changes: Old Soul, New Skin

Nissan is blunt about its new Frontier: it changed it only in the areas that matter while keeping its classic formula intact. Apparently, that’s what current Frontier owners wanted.

So, while it wears all new sheetmetal, giving it a considerably more modern and brawny appearance, the 2022 Frontier still rides on a reworked version of the old platform. It’s also dimensionally nearly identical. Nissan says a midsize truck doesn’t need to be larger than this. We tend to agree.

New Frontier towing capacity rated at 6,490 pounds

There’s only one drivetrain option, an all-new 3.8-liter V6 that’s good for a class-competitive 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All Frontiers sold in Canada come standard with four-wheel drive, while the US market gets a choice of rear-wheel drive as well. Max towing is rated at 6,490 pounds, but only when the Frontier is equipped with the optional tow package. Max payload is rated at 1,430 pounds.

2022 Nissan Frontier towing capacity compared to rival 2022 compact pickups

Model Towing Capacity (pounds) 2022 Frontier 6,490 2022 Toyota Tacoma 6,500 2022 Chevy Colorado 7,700 2022 GMC Canyon 7,700 2022 Ford Ranger 7,500 2022 Ford Maverick 2,000 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz 5,000 2022 Honda Ridgeline 5,000

2022 Nissan Frontier King Cab vs Crew Cab vs Pro-4X

Two cabin configurations are available. Consumers can either opt for a King Cab setup (two door plus two small suicide doors) or a four-door Crew Cab. Both can be fitted with a 6-foot bed, while the Crew Cab models can be had with a 5-foot configuration.

The Pro-4X version steps things up compared to the old generation truck by being vastly more muscular, notably in the suspension department. It wears Bilstein dampers, a locking rear differential, three skid plates, off-road dedicated tires, and tow hooks. Nissan’s aftermarket division, NISMO, chips in with 4 more 2022 Frontier off-road parts.

On the road, the Frontier feels miles more refined than its predecessor. The architecture proved rock-solid on beaten roads, and the available Bilstein shocks of our Pro-4X tester were impeccably compliant during a light off-roading circuit. Power from the V6 engine is ample, but it all happens at low and midrange RPM, with most of the torque happening down low. The nine-speed gearbox works fine, but we did notice some hesitation when asked to quickly drop to a lower gear.

2022 Frontier Interior: just the right amount of compact truck

An entirely reimagined interior also helps this Frontier look and feel considerably more modern inside, with improved material quality, increased storage solutions and technology that’s suited for today’s reality. There’s an available wireless charging pod for your phone, wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot and over-the-air update support. Strangely, there’s still no telescopic steering.

Sitting inside the new Frontier feels both spacious and cramped due to the narrow nature of its body. There’s however a good head and legroom out the rear and overall seat comfort is above average.

The 2022 Nissan Frontier may not reinvent the midsize truck segment, and we do wish it came with some form of hybrid powertrain. That said, the new Frontier shouldn’t disappoint hardcore Nissan truck buyers who absolutely adore their rigs. Here’s to another 20 years of unchanged Nissan Frontier.

2022 Nissan Frontier Specs & Photos

Body configurations King Cab, Crew Cab Drive configuration 4-wheel drive Platform Heavy-duty fully boxed ladder frame Powertrain 3.8-litre direct injection V6 Horsepower 310-hp Torque 281 lb/ft Transmission 9-speed automatic Towing capacity U.S. – 6,720 pounds/3,408 kilograms – S 4×2

Canada – 6,490 pounds/2,944 kilograms – S 4×4 Payload 1,400 pounds/635 kilograms – 4WD S Brakes 4-wheel vented discs, ABS Steering Engine speed-sensitive power rack and pinion Wheels 16-inch steel or 17-inch aluminum-alloy Tires 265/70R16, 265/65R17 or 265/70R17 Wheelbase Standard Wheelbase (SWB): 126.0 in./3,200 mm

Long Wheelbase (LWB): 139.8 in./3,550 mm Overall width 73.0 in./1,853.5 mm Overall length Standard Wheelbase (SWB): 210.2 in./5,338.1 mm

Long Wheelbase (LWB): 224.1 in./ 5,692.1 Bed dimensions

Length: 58.9 in./1,495.5mm – SWB Crew Cab PRO-4X 73.3 in./1,861.5mm – LWB Crew Cab and standard King Cab 72.6 in./1,845.5mm – King Cab Pro-4X

Width: 61.4 in. (at C-Channel)

Depth: 19.4 in

2022 Nissan Frontier Photos

