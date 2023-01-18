2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO Specs & Changes to Know About

The true poster child of Nissan’s high-performance engineering, the GT-R grand tourer continues to impress since replacing the Skyline GT-R back in 2007. Today, the iconic racer continues to improve in all the right places, and for 2024, it gains updated aerodynamics, the return of the T-spec special edition, and some heritage paint options.

But it’s the GT-R NISMO that sits at the top of the bunch, receiving some worthy updates for 2024 following a major overhaul in 2020, now including a limited-slip differential and an optional NISMO Appearance package with distinct wheels and carbon fiber elements. Here’s a closer look at what’s new to this range-topping 2024 GT-R.

GT-R NISMO Horsepower & Engine Remain Unchanged

Key specs: Engine : VR38DETT

: VR38DETT Cam configuration : DOHC

: DOHC Cylinders : V6

: V6 Displacement : 3.8L

: 3.8L Drive configuration : Mid-mounted front engine / rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive

: Mid-mounted front engine / rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive Transmission : Dual-clutch sequential 6-speed rear transaxle, paddle shifters

: Dual-clutch sequential 6-speed rear transaxle, paddle shifters Horsepower : 600 HP @ 6,800 rpm

: 600 HP @ 6,800 rpm Torque : 481 lb-ft @ 3,600 – 5,600 rpm

: 481 lb-ft @ 3,600 – 5,600 rpm Maximum engine speed : 7,100 RPM

: 7,100 RPM Valvetrain : 4 valves per cylinder, CVTCS

: 4 valves per cylinder, CVTCS Turbocharger: High-efficiency, High-capacity NISMO GT3 Twin-Turbo system 2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO. Photo: Nissan

Hand-made by Takumi experts, the 2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO carries the same 3.8L V6, 24-valve, twin-turbocharged engine as available in the other two trim levels, but it is fine-tuned to produce 600 hp and 481 lb-ft of torque. Compare that to the entry-level GT-R Premium and new T-spec we first saw in 2021 each making 565 horsepower from that same mill.

The power goes to all the wheels via a standard ATTESA ET-S drive system with the ability to change its torque delivery according to driving conditions. The NISMO gets a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission fixed at the rear axle for enhanced weight distribution. It delivers quick downshifts while also enabling you manually shift via steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Enhanced performance drawn from Nissan’s motorsports roster

2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO. Photo: Nissan

The NISMO’s turbochargers are sourced directly from the high-performance GT3 racecar, providing a boost of power demanding drivers expect. These advanced turbochargers work in tandem with enhanced transmission shift control to deliver lightning-fast shifts and seamless power delivery.

To enhance the NISMO’s performance, Nissan has used some lightweight components that reduce its overall mass without compromising on strength and durability. The automaker has also strengthened the body bonding to improve torsional rigidity, ensuring that the car remains stable and responsive at high speeds.

Furthermore, Nissan has upgraded the NISMO’s braking system with larger and more powerful calipers and high-performance brake pads for maximum stopping power. The formidable stopping power of the Brembo brakes perfectly complements the NISMO’s enhanced power and grip.

These advanced brakes feature enlarged carbon-ceramic rotors that measure a massive 16.1 inches in the front and 15.3 inches at the rear. These rotors not only provide superior stopping power but also save a significant 36 pounds of weight, resulting in a dramatic improvement in overall performance and handling.

The durable calipers and high-friction brake pads also contribute to a stronger brake pedal feeling, looking to provide a more direct and responsive braking experience. It gives the driver greater control and confidence when braking at high speeds, ensuring that the NISMO can be driven to its full potential without fear of overshooting a turn or losing control.

2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO. Photo: Nissan

GT-R NISMO Wheels

NISMO front limited-slip differential, drive modes & driver customization

The GT-R NISMO’s agile and responsive ride results from the precision engineering behind its independent double-wishbone aluminum front and multi-link aluminum rear suspensions. These expertly tuned components work harmoniously to deliver a dynamic driving experience that we’ll safely guess is both exhilarating and effortless.

The Bilstein DampTronic shock absorbers, which come standard on the GT-R, offer an added level of customization by allowing the driver to choose from three different settings: Normal, Comfort, and R. These modes allow the driver to fine-tune the suspension to their preferred level of driving comfort and sportiness, ensuring a ride tailored to driver’s needs.

In the Nissan GT-R cockpit, drivers can adjust the NISMO’s engine, transmission, and suspension settings through big, tactile knobs positioned on the centre console. This intuitive design makes it easy for the driver to quickly adjust the settings to suit their driving style, whether they’re cruising on the highway or pushing the car to its limits on the track.

GT-R NISMO Interior & Styling for 2024

2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO. Photo: Nissan

NISMO Appearance Package

The GT-R NISMO now boasts a sleek and stylish NISMO Appearance Package, adding an extra touch of exclusivity and luxury to the already impressive sports car. This package includes a set of RAYS forged 20-inch wheels featuring bold red accents that perfectly complement the car’s sleek lines.

The automaker has also treated the carbon fiber hood with a unique clear coat, giving it a striking, glossy finish. Additionally, Nissan has updated the engine cover design to add an extra touch of sporty elegance to the car’s already impressive appearance.

New Stealth Gray exterior colour

Besides the NISMO Appearance Package, the GT-R NISMO also offers a new NISMO-exclusive shade: Stealth Gray. This dark and mysterious paint adds a sense of mystery and sophistication to the car, making it stand out from the crowd and exude a sense of power and elegance.

The interior welcomes drivers with an 8-inch multi-touch display boasting Apple CarPlay, Nissan navigation system, SiriusXM Traffic, and SiriusXM Travel Link. Besides, the car features a Bose 11-speaker audio system, Active Noise Cancellation, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and front and rear parking sensors.

Exclusive to the NISMO inside are Recaro seats with unreal suede inserts, red stitching, and an Alcantara-appointed steering wheel.

The 2024 Nissan GT-R NISMO arrives to North America summer of 2023. Pricing details will be revealed before the launch of other GT-R trim levels in spring.