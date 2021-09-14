New ’T-Spec’ Limited Model Joins the 2021 Nissan GT-R Family 

Joining the beastly, 600-hp GT-R NISMO Special Edition revealed in April, Nissan is adding a new model to Godzilla’s lineup — the limited 2021 GT-R T-Spec, slotted above the GT-R Premium grade. Essentially, the T-Spec takes some of the good bits from other GT-R models while adding a couple exclusive exterior colours to the mix. Most notably, the sleek Midnight Purple paying homage to the very limited 2014 special edition Midnight Opal R35 GT-R and the Midnight Purple III from the R34 V-Spec. The other is a new Millennium Jade, taken from one of the rarest GT-R’s ever sold, the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür.

2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec Edition. Photo: Nissan

While the same twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 remains under the hood, good for 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque, the T-Spec edition gains other performance upgrades worthy of a limited offering. Borrowed from the previous GT-R Track Edition, the GT-R T-Spec levels up with wider front fenders and rolls on RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels painted in gold. The GT-R NISMO lends its carbon ceramic brakes with brake air guides, while the look is finished off a carbon fiber rear spoiler, T-spec badging, black hood ducts, and body-colour door mirrors. Inside, aside from the premium details like semi-aniline leather-appointed seating with pearl suede accents, quilted Alcantara headliner and additional T-spec badging, it’s the special “Mori Green” interior colour that sets this GT-R apart. The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec Edition arrives late 2021, pricing below.

US MSRP $138,490 Canada MSRP $162,498

