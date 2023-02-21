Small 2024 Cadillac XT4 Gains Massive 33-Inch Screen & Styling Updates

Cadillac’s smallest SUV hit the market back in 2019 – a bit late to the subcompact SUV party, to be honest. But it’s proven to be a top-selling vehicle in its class, year over year. For 2024, the XT4 gains some significant updates including front and rear design changes.

The grille designs have been updated to create a sleek, modern look that adds to the vehicle’s aggressive stance. The new LED headlamps are another notable design change, providing a sharp and crisp appearance while offering exceptional visibility on the road.

The interior of the 2024 Cadillac XT4 has also received a fresh new design. The premium brand is no stranger to massive screens, like the incredibly huge 38-inch screen we first saw with the full-size 2021 Escalade.

2024 Cadillac XT4. Photo: Cadillac

Well, the small XT4 is getting similar treatment with the 33-inch-diagonal interface/display with 9K resolution, which is the largest and most advanced screen available in the XT4’s class. This screen is fully customizable and provides a range of features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new interior also offers a variety of colour and trim options.

Safety is a top priority in the refreshed Cadillac XT4, and the vehicle comes equipped with over a dozen standard safety and driver assistance technologies. These technologies include Blind Zone Steering Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, among others. These features work together to provide drivers with peace of mind and an extra layer of protection on the road.

Wheels level up also with a new lineup of 18- and 20-inch alloys, adding to the vehicle’s overall sporty appearance. Sound duties are handled by the available AKG 13-speaker audio premium system. And for those who need to stay connected while on the go, the XT4 offers 5G Wi-Fi hotspot capability in the U.S. and Canada.

Overall, the 2024 Cadillac XT4 offers a range of exciting updates and features that make it a strong contender in the luxury subcompact SUV market. From its updated design to its advanced technology and safety features.

