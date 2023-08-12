Cadillac’s Exorbitant Electric Escalade IQ Debuts with Big Power & Ample Range

Sterling Heights, MI – General Motors says it is committed to an all-electric future, and to that end, it has unveiled its latest plug-in Cadillac, the Escalade IQ. We had a chance to see it in person prior to its public debut. It will go into production in mid-2024, badged as a 2025 model.

It’s the third battery-powered model from the luxury automaker, following the Lyriq, now on sale; and the upcoming Celestiq, hand-built and, as the company says, “Rolls-Royce-priced.” The “IQ” in their names is Cadillac’s identity for its electric vehicles, but there was never any thought of renaming the Escalade. It’s been around since 1999 and the badge has too much cachet, and so IQ tags along behind it.

2025 Escalade IQ Sport. Photo: Cadillac

To say the Escalade IQ is imposing is putting it mildly. It looks like the current gasoline-powered Escalade, but with an extremely long hood, raked rear roofline, and standard 24-inch wheels.

At 5,697 mm (224.3 inches) in overall length, it’s a mere 69 mm (2.7 inches) shorter than the Cadillac ESV, the long-wheelbase gasoline Escalade with more third-row legroom and rear cargo space – and a Cadillac official all but confirmed that, as with the ESV, there will eventually be an even longer Escalade IQ.

All-electric Escalade delivering over 700 horsepower

Like other new electric GM vehicles, the Escalade IQ is based on the Ultium platform, a scalable architecture where the modular battery is an integral component in the chassis. It will have two electric motors for all-wheel drive, and will make 680 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque in most driving conditions.

“Velocity Max” mode for maximum power

2025 Escalade IQ Sport. Photo: Cadillac

In “Velocity Max” mode, that ramps up to 750 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, and not just for a quick launch, but full power for as long as you like. Of course, regular use of it will cut into the range, estimated at 450 miles (724 kilometres) on a charge and with 800-volt charging architecture, capable of adding up to 100 miles (160 km) in ten minutes on a 350-kW public DC fast-charger. As with other EVs, the battery will gain a little juice from regenerative braking, which can be set to variable levels including one-pedal driving.

Full-size luxury SUV with CrabWalk

Four-wheel steering is standard, which helps reduce the turning circle, but you can also opt to add Arrival Mode. It’s the same as the “CrabWalk” feature on the GMC Hummer EV, where the rear wheels turn far enough that the vehicle can move diagonally. Adaptive air suspension and Magnetic Ride Control should add to the driving comfort level.

2025 Escalade IQ Interior

2025 Escalade IQ Sport. Photo: Cadillac 2025 Escalade IQ Sport. Photo: Cadillac

The interior is dominated by a 55-inch curved LED screen that stretches across the dash, containing a 35-inch screen for the driver and 20-inch for the passenger, and featuring Google Built-In. It’s controlled by an 11-inch screen mounted on the centre console.

Optional Executive Package

It will come in Luxury or Sport trim, both with seven-passenger seating. Up front isn’t necessarily the place to be, not if you’ve ordered the optional executive package. It upgrades the second row with ventilated and massaging seats, 12.6-inch entertainment screens, command centre screen, and stowable tables. All four doors can open or close electrically, and the driver’s door can open if you’re walking towards it with the fob.

2025 Escalade IQ Sport. Photo: Cadillac

The “frunk” can hold two golf bags, and towing capacity is an estimated 8,000 lbs. Standard or available features will include a panoramic glass roof, 40-speaker sound system, power-opening charge port door, and a self-parking system.

It will also come with Super Cruise, a hands-free highway driving assist that will works on some 397,677 miles (640,000 kilometres) of pre-mapped roads in Canada and the U.S.

Excessiveness comes at a price

Pricing wasn’t mentioned, but it’s not going to be cheap. Given that the 2023 Escalade-V starts at $151,000 US and $193,000 CDN, it won’t be surprising to see the Escalade IQ close to or easily topping two hundred and then go up from there. But for those with the desire and the money to make a statement, this will be the fuel-free way for them to go.

