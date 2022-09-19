2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Review

It appears that Cadillac’s high-performance V Series cars have reached the end of the line, at least as we knew them.

I am referring to, of course, the CT5-V Blackwing, a supercharged V8-powered missile of a sedan that went on sale earlier this year as an all-new 2022 model. It, along with its CT4-V Blackwing sibling and the 2023 Escalade V, are expected to be the last V Series cars powered by internal combustion engines.

Given the massive electrification shift underway, the 668-horsepower, track-ready CT5-V Blackwing really is one to savour.

Packaging and pricing out the CT5-V Blackwing

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing carries a base MSRP of $83,995 in the U.S. and $87,798 in Canada.

Several option packages are available, including the Carbon Fiber 1 Package ($4,100 USD) which adds a carbon fiber front splitter, front well deflectors and rear extra aero spoiler, and Carbon Fiber 2 Package ($5,230 USD) which comes with carbon fiber grille header, rocker mouldings and extensions and rear valance diffuser.

These packages are identical in Canada and carry an MSRP of $4,720 CAD (Carbon Fiber 1) and $6,020 CAD (Carbon Fiber 2), respectively.

Other optional packages for this V Series sedan.

Other Blackwing option packages of note include the Driver Assist Package ($900 USD / $1,050 CAD) that comes with adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking and reverse automatic braking, and the Parking Package ($710 USD / $820 CAD) which adds a rear camera mirror, cabin air ionizer, hands-free decklid release and rear pedestrian alert.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Interior

The CT5-V Blackwing’s cabin projects a strong high-performance aesthetic, from its grippy bucket seats, to its many carbon fiber trim inserts, to its splashy digital screens. Even details such as a red-striped steering wheel with V mode button and alloy pedals evoke a strong sense of performance.

But the Blackwing doesn’t come up short on the premium side of the equation, with standard items such as leather seating, 16-speaker AKG premium audio system, not to mention a configurable 12-inch HD instrument cluster and 10-inch multimedia touchscreen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless phone charging and head up display are also standard issue.

Generally, Cadillac has done a good job of making the driver feel as if they are in command of a high-tech, yet luxurious and relatively spacious land rocket. The two-tone black and tan scheme of our test vehicle, part of the Natural Tan with Jet Black Accents package which includes upgraded Semi-Aniline leather seating ($6,090 USD / $7,000 CAD), brightens the cabin tremendously and gives it an extra air of sophistication.

How does this American V8-powered sedan perform and handle?

CT5-V Blackwing Performance Specs 0-60 mph: 3.4 seconds (automatic)

0-60 mph: 3.6 seconds (manual) Top speed on racetrack: 200+ mph (322+ km/h) Quarter Mile Time: 11.30 @ 129 mph Max lateral acceleration: 1.01 g Lap time on VIR Grand Course: 2:49.5 min. 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (left) and CT4-V Blackwing (right).

The CT5-V Blackwing is powered by a 6.2L supercharged V8 engine (668 hp / 659 lb-ft.) paired with a standard six-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels only. An optional 10-speed automatic is also available. Fuel consumption is 13 / 21 mpg or 18.3 / 11.4 L / 100km (city / highway).

On the road, the 6.2L V8 provides massive amounts of thrust with just the slightest amount of throttle application. Regardless of driving mode, the Blackwing is ready, willing and able to lunge forward with ferocity at a moment’s notice. The clutch feels heavy, and appropriately so, but most should get used to it quickly. I did.

Peak horsepower is located high the rev range (6,500 rpm), but peak torque is lodged right in the sweet spot of the powerband at 3,600 rpm, putting 659 lb-ft. firmly within the reach of any driver. Bottom line: on and off-ramp merging should not concern a Blackwing owner.

Driving dynamics: Massive brakes, 19-inch wheels, an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0

On the chassis side, Cadillac has outfitted the Blackwing with loads of performance kit, including massive Brembo brakes (the largest ever on a factory Cadillac, the company says), 19-inch aluminum wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, along with a suspension package that includes Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 and an electronic limited-slip rear differential.

This componentry makes the Blackwing feel light and responsive through cornering, with quick handling reflexes overall. This car doesn’t pitch or lean much, and its steering feels direct and on point.

Takeaway: is the fastest Cadillac production model ever really worth it?

The CT5-V Blackwing is a blast to drive— a real hoot, as they say. It’s not only powerful and blindingly fast (0-60 mph / 97 km/h in 3.6 seconds), but it looks the part of a high-performance sport sedan, with its high-tech interior, loads of swelling body panels and carbon fiber trim. And it’s quite a pleasing car to spend time in too, with its trim details and high level of craftsmanship.

That said, I’m not sure how many would choose it over an M5 or E 63 S, but it is more powerful and has a starting MSRP that is more than $30K less. In that regard, I’d say it’s a performance bargain. And likely the last of its kind.

3 standout features: Monstrous supercharged V8

Standard manual gearbox / RWD layout

Combo high-tech / luxury interior Main rivals: BMW M5 Competition

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S