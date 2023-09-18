Revised 2025 CT5 Sedan Set to Build on Cadillac Sales Growth

Detroit, MI – Cadillac has pledged to be all-electric by 2030, but for now, it’s more conventional gas-powered models, including sedans, that are doing the business.

At the Detroit reveal of the updated, 2025 CT5, Cadillac’s global VP, John Roth noted that the brand has now posted 15 consecutive months of year-on-year sales. Even accounting for a post-supply-shortage rebound, the numbers are promising for GM’s luxury division, with 2023 so far proving to be Cadillac’s best-ever calendar year. Retail sales are up nearly 12% with total sales rising almost 18%.

Four years after its launch, the CT5 sedan is enjoying its best year to date, boosting Cadillac’s share of the compact luxury market to its highest level since 2016.

A new wider front end & a 33-inch LED colour touchscreen inside

2025 CT5 Sport in Deep Space Metallic. Photo: Cadillac

That momentum looks set to continue with the introduction in the spring of 2024 of the revised, 2025 CT5. The refreshed car has a new front-end design incorporating a lower and wider front grille, redesigned Cadillac vertical running lights, and stacked LED headlamps. The CT5 Sport trim features a black mesh grille and black surrounds.

The big news inside is the arrival of a 33-inch LED colour touchscreen display with 9K resolution. It curves toward the driver in a single, continuous screen and has a customizable user interface. The infotainment system has the intuitive Google built-in technology, including Google’s familiar Assistant, Maps and Play functions, plus Amazon Alexa, for a high degree of hand-free operation.

Interior view in the 2025 CT5 Sport showing its virtual cockpit with 33-inch-diagonal display. Photo: Cadillac 2025 CT5 Premium Luxury interior and virtual cockpit with 33-inch-diagonal display. Photo: Cadillac

Other new features across the lineup include an available 5G Wi-Fi hotspot and standard blind zone steering assist and intersection automatic emergency braking. The latest version of GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system is available, too, as are new exterior colours: Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic.

Engines remain the same for 2025

CT5 chief engineer, Alex MacDonald – formerly the vehicle performance manager for Camaro and Corvette – promises that the CT5’s RWD-based dynamics will be as engaging as ever. He said, “The car has your back in safety situations. [The technology is] there as a compliment, but it’s not dominating the driving experience. It’s all about letting you focus on the car and the experience you’re having.”

Power continues to come from a 237-hp, 2-litre turbo I4 or a 335-hp, twin-turbo V6. New active aero shutters improve cooling efficiency.

A revised CT5-V Blackwing will be announced at a later date, as will additional details and pricing for all the new CT5 models. Meantime, check out our full 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing review.