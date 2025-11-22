2025 Ford Explorer Platinum Review: Worth the Premium Upgrade?

Time flies. The new Ford Explorer is already five years old and has undergone its mid-cycle refresh, emerging as the 2025 model with more tech, exterior tweaks and a redesigned interior.

In 2020, we drove the then-new, sixth-generation Explorer in XLT trim. We liked its looks, cabin and sportier drive. Now it’s time to review the 2025 facelift in top-of-the-line, Platinum spec. We spent a week with the updated SUV and checked in with a 2022 Explorer owner for their perspective on the updates – and their take on living with the popular Ford.

Mild Tweaks to the Explorer’s Familiar Look

2025 Ford Explorer Trim Levels (Canada & U.S.) Position in Lineup Active Entry ST-Line Mid / Sport-Oriented Platinum Luxury / Near-Top ST Performance Flagship

The 2025 Ford Explorer Platinum has an MSRP of C$61,735 (US$52,100), to which our test vehicle added an engine block heater (C$550/US$190) and a set of winter mats (C$250/US$200).

Ford has tweaked the front- and rear-end styling on the 2025 model. The existing cab-rearward silhouette, accentuating the platform’s rear-drive bias, already looked pretty good, and we’re unconvinced that the deeper, truckier grille is a step forward. The lack of major changes means that shoulder-check visibility is still impeded by the thick B-pillar.

There’s not much difference in how the refreshed Explorer Platinum drives, either. There’s still a bit too much tire-road noise from the Bridgestone all-seasons, and the ride is satisfactory rather than plush.

But the engine is quiet, especially when you’re bumbling around in Normal or Eco mode (we couldn’t detect much difference). Response and power are there, too, when you flick it into Sport. We got 10.7L/100km (22mpg) over 287km (178 miles) of city and highway driving.

A Far Better Cabin, With a Few Trade-Offs

Bigger Tech, Smarter Layout

It’s all changed in the cabin, however. The Explorer’s heavily revised interior is superb. A new instrument panel incorporates a 13.2-inch, horizontal touchscreen in place of the previous portrait one. It’s a much more practical shape, and there’s a handy, high-level tray immediately below the screen to store and charge your phone.

The addition of the Ford Digital Experience infotainment system enables you to access apps and services from Google and Amazon (Ford)

Unfortunately, the physical HVAC controls are gone. They now appear permanently on the bottom of the central screen, but in our opinion, you can’t beat the tactility of a physical switch – especially when trying to locate it without taking your eyes off the road. Speaking of which, there’s now an attention-monitoring sensor on top of the steering wheel to support the BlueCruise hands-free function. It’s a pity you only get a one-year subscription.

Materials, Comfort, and Storage

We loved the material feel, finish and colours in this cabin. The hard plastics are textured to look deceptively high-end, but the speaker-fabric-style material across the top of the dash and the metal grilles over the B&O speakers really are high-end. The comfortable, ‘Mojave Dusk’ (deep red-brown) leather seats and panels complement the grey trim very well. There’s a ton of storage, too, from a couple of central cubbies, to deep door bins for taller bottles.

For a second opinion on the interior changes, we spoke with 2022 Explorer Platinum owner, Leo, from Calgary. “The new central shelf is at a nice height and location for charging your cellphone,” he tells us, “much better than putting it in a slot in the console, like I do in my vehicle. I’m happy enough with my screen but I prefer the new, larger, landscape one. The pictures from the surround-view cameras are really clear, too. I appreciate the old, physical buttons [for the HVAC] versus having them on the screen. I do like the colour scheme with the red and the grey, but the woodgrain look is more to my liking than the metallic finish in the 2025 Explorer.”

Living with a Ford Explorer Platinum: An Owner’s View

Reliability Surprises and Long-Term Wear

Leo bought his Burgundy Velvet Explorer in 2022 to replace an Acura MDX. At 15,000km an out-of-tolerance thrust bearing started causing the motor to knock at cold temperatures. Ford replaced the block with a new one under warranty. Since then, it’s been mostly good news.

“Lately I’ve been looking for a second vehicle and when I look for a lot of the features that the Ford has, I find that many of the higher-end Lexuses, Audis or Infinitis don’t have them.”

He identifies the mid-range punch from the 3-litre, twin-turbo V6 as one of the Explorer’s biggest assets, making overtaking a cinch. And while fuel economy isn’t necessarily top of its list of assets, Leo is happy with a regular 9L/100km on long highway runs.

At 90,000km, he noted that his Explorer started to blow a puff of blue smoke on startup. This was confirmed by the Ford dealership service team, however, Leo was advised that Ford would not undertake any investigative or repair work under warranty unless oil consumption exceeds one litre per 4,000km. He suggested that he will likely pay to have a compression test completed to assess whether it is a valve issue or ring issue, which the dealer has said is normal. But at least oil changes are simplified, thanks to the oil filter being up top on the engine and a plug that’s easily removed.

Note that 2021-22 V6 Explorers were recalled in 2024 for a valve issue, but Leo’s was not among the affected vehicles.

What Explorer Owners Love (and Don’t Love)

Perhaps the Explorer Platinum’s strongest suite is its high level of equipment. As Leo points out, features like the power-adjustable steering column and speed sign recognition with adjustable tolerance, aren’t necessarily standard on similarly priced vehicles from premium brands. He mostly loves the Ford’s plush cabin, but has found that the six-way-adjustable passenger seat (as opposed to the eight-way adjustable driver’s seat) sits too high for shorter occupants.

“Like anybody, I sometimes complain about my Explorer,” Leo admits. “But other than the early engine problems I had, I think it’s been brilliant. Lately I’ve been looking for a second vehicle and when I look for a lot of the features that the Ford has, I find that many of the higher-end Lexuses, Audis or Infinitis don’t have them.”

Takeaway

Pros

Beautiful new interior

Premium equipment at a mainstream price

Still good to drive

Cons

Exterior updates don’t change the game

No more physical heater controls

Lifetime BlueCruise should be standard on Premium grade, in our view

The 2020 Ford Explorer had a troubled start to life, amid some widely reported manufacturing quality issues. They are behind it now, and assuming there are no further problems, the updated 2025 model makes a strong case for itself in the heartland, mid-size SUV segment. In particular, it’s great to see some of Lincoln’s interior class migrating into Ford’s cabin.