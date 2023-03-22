2023 Lexus RZ 450e First Drive Review

Aix-en-Provence, France — The first-ever all-electric Lexus for the global market, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, has arrived. The RZ shares a platform with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, both of which were introduced last year.

More output than cousins bZ4X and Solterra

In this case, though, the all-electric powertrain consists of a 71.4-kWh battery pack linked to two e-axle motors, front and back, giving the Lexus full-time all-wheel drive.

The front motor of the Lexus generates 150 kW, while the back chips in with 80 kW. Total output, therefore, is 230 kW or 308 horsepower, significantly more than either the bZ4X or the Solterra. The AWD system can distribute all the torque to the front wheels or the back, depending on the driving conditions, the available traction and the speed of the vehicle.

Lexus RZ Range & Charging

2023 Lexus RZ 450e. Photo: Mark Hacking

Behind the wheel, the RZ doesn’t feel especially quick for a modern-day EV, but its estimated 0-60 acceleration time of 5.0 seconds (0-100 km/h time in5.3 seconds) gives it more than enough juice for everyday driving scenarios.

When fitted with the standard 18-inch wheels, the estimated range for the RZ is 220 miles (354 km); with the optional 20-inch wheels, range sinks to 196 miles (315 km).

There are four driving modes on the Lexus, including a range-extending setting that shuts down the air conditioning and is only available at speeds under 100 km/h. Recharging the RZ to 80 percent should take roughly 30 minutes at a DC fast-charging station, around 10 hours when hooked up to a 240V charger.

Driving impressions

Unlike a number of competitors, the Lexus does not offer single-pedal driving. The engineers could’ve set the regenerative brakes to be more powerful, they chose not to because they don’t believe it suits the nature of the vehicle. The brakes themselves are not the most confidence inspiring; the feel of the pedal is less than linear.

You might think of the RZ as being the all-electric, sport utility version of the Lexus ES.

On the other hand, in driving along the snow-slicked country roads of Provence, the RZ is perfectly composed. The low-traction conditions on the cool pavement prove no challenge at all, despite the fact that RZ is not fitted with winter tires. While this may not be the most exciting EV around, it’s certainly quiet, capable and luxurious. You might think of the RZ as being the all-electric, sport utility version of the Lexus ES.

2023 Lexus RZ Interior and Styling

2023 Lexus RZ 450e. Photo: Lexus

In terms of exterior styling, the RZ cuts a handsome figure. The infamous spindle grille is treated differently here; it’s a familiar shape but without the mesh opening that blends a body-colored central panel with contrasting black sides. The proportions of this SUV are also sharp and elegant compared to most competitors, while the optional bi-tone paint scheme gives the RZ a racier look.

Not too many buttons, not too many controls

Inside the passenger cabin, there’s space comparable to the ultra-popular Lexus RX and, when fitted with the optional panoramic moonroof, things feel even more spacious. The cockpit is well-organized and feels relatively peaceful: not too many buttons, not too many controls.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e. Photo: Lexus

The steering wheel is sporty and the 14-inch high-definition touchscreen blends nicely into the center console. Hard buttons for the climate control settings are a nice addition. Optional interior features worth a look include a radiant heater that warms the front passengers’ lower extremities and a dimming feature for the panoramic moonroof.

Takeaway

While the RZ doesn’t necessarily propel the EV movement forward to any great degree, there’s little doubt that the traditional Lexus owner will find much to appreciate here. It’s essentially a true Lexus with all the great Lexus qualities, but in EV form.

The 2023 Lexus RX 450e starts at $59,650 MSRP in the US (including DPH). In Canada, it starts at $64,950. This all-electric contender is on sale in British Columbia and Quebec right now with roll-out across the country to be announced at a later date.

