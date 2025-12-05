Mitsubishi Still Knows How to Build a Bruiser

Although North America won’t see it anytime soon, Mitsubishi’s new Triton Savana taps into something we know well: the enduring appeal of rugged, purpose-built trucks in an increasingly lifestyle-driven segment. Built exclusively for Brazil, it’s the kind of branded off-road special that reminds us Mitsubishi still has the DNA to make something genuinely tough. And maybe, just maybe, hints at what a comeback could look like.

2026 Mitsubishi Triton Savana

Based on the sixth-gen Triton, the Savana mid-size pickup runs a 2.4-liter twin-turbo diesel with a proper four-wheel-drive system, locking in 201 hp and 347 lb-ft of torque. From there, the off-road treatment is full send: 18-inch black alloys, rock sliders, a snorkel good for 31.5 inches of water, and front/rear steel bumpers that look ready for the Amazon. Exclusive colors (Rally Yellow and Forest Green) dial up the expedition vibe even further.

It’s limited to just 80 units, making the Savana more of a brand flex than a volume play. Still, in an era of softer pickups, this small-batch bruiser shows Mitsubishi hasn’t forgotten how to build something with real bite. The only downside? North American truck fans will be admiring this one from afar. Pricing lands at R$349,990 in Brazil, which works out to roughly $70,000 USD. Not cheap for a small truck, but hey, it’s a rare little beast.