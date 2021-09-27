Inside the 2022 Acura RDX: A Look at the Quieter, More Premium Cabin

Acura rolls out the 2022 RDX with refined styling, a noticeably quieter cabin, a tweaked suspension, and a new PMC special edition in Long Beach Blue paint. With more than half a million units sold since its introduction 15 years ago, the small luxury hauler is still going strong as the best-selling SUV in its segment.

For 2022, the RDX interior took a more and less approach: More standard features and Less cabin noise. The luxury automaker listened to customers and delivered the most premium RDX cabin ever, along with additional standard tech and advanced safety & driver-assist features. Here’s a closer look.

Interior styling hasn’t changed much since the RDX’s 2019 redesign, but the updated luxury compact SUV improves with a fresh front fender liner minimizing road noise and the updated Active Sound Control (ASC) system to further repeal exterior hubbubs from infecting the interior environment.

The engineers also lowered the engine’s cold idle speed from 1100 rpm to 950 rpm and fixed a new lower torque rod on two-wheel-drive variants to suppress engine shakings.

Below, a quick 2020 versus 2022 RDX interior comparison:

Left: 2021 RDX (Photo: Acura) Vs Right: 2022 RDX (Photo: Acura)

For a quieter cabin, Acura offers the Technology Package. It adds new, thicker carpet padding and a new sound insulator on the front doors as well as acoustic glass to further decrease road and wind sound. Moreover, a new and denser noise insulation pad in the dash cuts the engine sound, and a modern insulator in the D pillar shrinks the road noise.

Acura says if customers want to get their hands on the quietest RDX in history, then opt for the Advance Package. It comes with an extra sound insulator in the ceiling and yet more noise insulation included in the dash, under the hood, and across the drivetrain tunnel.

Acura has added an insulator and acoustic glass at the back doors, and the cargo bins get sound insulation. Besides, the rear hatch inner covering receives more sound muting stuff.

2022 Acura RDX interior. Photo: Acura

The 2022 RDX interior also gains standard aluminum trim on the doors, dash and center console. The newly added amenities include an upmarket and exclusive bronze finish employed to the aluminum, accessible solely on RDX variants boasting the Saddle Brown interior. Advance Package adds open-pore real wood trim in these sections.

If interior room and cargo is an issue, there’s also the Acura MDX in mid-size form. Here’s an compact RDX versus mid-size MDX comparison.

More standard tech

New for the 2022 Acura RDX is an array of innovative connectivity facilities that come standard. We are talking about wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a USB-C charging port, Amazon Alexa Built-In. Add a 7-inch full-colour instrument display with a digital speedometer to the interior list.

Other new facilities for the 2022 model year are Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging, IconicDrive LED ambient lighting and rear camera washer in the Technology Package.

2022 Acura RDX interior. Photo: Acura

The most sophisticated Advance Package offers power-folding side mirrors, remote engine start function with extended range, and 2-way LED feedback on the all-new key fob. Acura has also enhanced the In-vehicle charging through a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo space.

The standard safety systems comprise blind-spot monitoring and a lane-change assist, plus enhanced AcuraWatch, offering traffic-sign recognition and more precise speed limit detail.

Pricing and Arrival

While we don’t know the pricing and EPA fuel economy figures yet, we know the 2022 Acura RDX will hit dealerships in November 2021.

