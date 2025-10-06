Monopoly Just Got a Speed Upgrade

Two of the biggest names in childhood fun are finally crossing paths. To celebrate Monopoly’s 90th anniversary, Hasbro and Mattel are teaming up for the first time with a pint-sized collectible that merges the boardroom and the racetrack: the Hot Wheels x Monopoly Pass ‘N Go Car.

Celebrating a 90th Birthday in Style

The die-cast 1:64 model takes direct inspiration from Monopoly’s classic silver race-car token; that little piece that’s been zooming around “GO” since the 1930s. And if you’re like us, it’s the piece you and your playmates would always fight over. But this time, it’s been upgraded for Hot Wheels duty. Expect bold racing stripes, commemorative 90-year logos stamped on the rear scoop, and fully functional wheels (yes, that actually roll). Equal parts nostalgic keepsake and track-ready toy.

“For 90 years, Monopoly fans have raced around the board, collected $200, and dreamed of landing on Boardwalk first,” says Brian Baker, SVP of Board Games at Hasbro. “Now, thanks to Hot Wheels, our iconic Race Car token is hitting the fast lane.”

Less Than Two Bucks, In True Hot Wheels Fashion

It’s a surprisingly affordable collectible, too, priced at just $1.25 USD when it launches globally on November 1. Considering the crossover appeal, expect shelves to clear quickly. We’ve already seen some on eBay for around $10 USD and more.

Beyond nostalgia, this collaboration signals a growing trend between the two toy giants. Hasbro and Mattel have been testing the waters of joint licensing recently, with crossovers like Hot Wheels × Transformers (like this badass Nemesis Prime for $65) and UNO Flip! × Transformers, and Play-Doh × Barbie. The Pass ‘N Go collectible feels like another natural extension.

Whether you grew up rolling dice or building elaborate track setups, this mini car taps straight into both worlds. For Monopoly loyalists, it’s a tangible nod to the game’s heritage. For Hot Wheels fans, it’s another sharp addition to the collection; one that bridges 90 years of play with a $1.25 hit of nostalgia.