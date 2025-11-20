Is Hyundai Secretly Building a Bronco/Wrangler Rival?

Hyundai won’t say it out loud (of course, they won’t), but the new CRATER Concept unveiled at AutoMobility LA sure looks like it’s poking at Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler territory. The question is: is it actually a rival, or just a cool design exercise meant to show where Hyundai’s off-road ambitions could go next?

Hyundai

Well, spoiler. The CRATER is officially a design study, not a future production model (not yet, at least). A project led by Hyundai America Technical Center in Irvine, the same team behind much of the brand’s U.S.-focused design work. And it’s smaller than those big-name off-roaders; instead, it’s a compact SUV rather than a full-frame bruiser. But look past what Hyundai says on paper, and the CRATER starts to feel like the brand dipping a toe into a segment it hasn’t touched before… or at least imagining what life would look like if it ever decided to. Like, if an impending end-of-life calamity were upon us.

Related – Hyundai Takes Home Another Global Award in 2023 Led by Design

A Hyundai XRT Off-Roader Built for the Apocalypse

Hyundai

What Hyundai is willing to say is that the CRATER represents an evolution of its XRT design direction; the rugged styling we’ve already seen on the IONIQ 5 XRT and SANTA CRUZ XRT. Here, though, the team turned the volume up. Way up. The CRATER is tough, squared-off, and adventure-first in a way that’s clearly aimed at U.S. outdoor culture. The sharp angles, exposed hardware, and that upright, planted stance wouldn’t look out of place parked next to a compact Bronco Badlands or Wrangler Rubicon.

Hyundai

Looks Built for Trouble

One thing is clear: this little tactical beast is ready for a societal doomsday. Look closer, and the details get even more interesting. The Art of Steel exterior design language gives the body a sculptural, almost industrial look, as if it were carved from a single slab of metal. The wheels are 18-inch hexagonal pieces inspired by an asteroid impact, wrapped in chunky 33-inch rubber.

Limb risers stretch from the hood to the roof, something you typically only see on hardcore overland builds. A wide skid plate anchors the front end, and a roof platform is there for lighting, cargo, or whatever gear gets strapped on for a weekend escape.

Related – Survive the Apocalypse with a Zombie-Fighting Motoped

Hyundai

Tough, Trail-Ready Interior

Inside, the CRATER keeps the theme going. A roll cage outlines the cabin. The dashboard is shaped like bent metal with ambient light glowing through perforations. There’s a full-width head-up display, removable side-mirror cameras that double as flashlights, a detachable Bluetooth speaker in the console, and even a recovery hook that moonlights as a bottle opener (makes sense). The materials are all meant to get dirty: black leather, Alcantara, brushed metal, and outdoor-ready textures.

So is Hyundai actually building a Bronco or Wrangler rival? Probably not. But the CRATER feels like Hyundai’s SUV team asking the question anyway, and showing what its answer could look like if it ever decided to get serious about off-road adventure.