Audi’s New e-Bike: Just Brand Merch Or Serious Trail Machine?

No, Audi’s latest e-mobility move isn’t a car, or even a scooter. It’s a good old mountain bike for a cool $5,850. The new Audi eMTB 2.0 powered by Fantic drops with upgraded suspension, drivetrain, and brakes, wrapped in Dakar-inspired livery that screams brand DNA. It’s priced below some boutique e-bikes, but the bigger question remains: is this just another piece of Audi-branded lifestyle merch, or a legitimate trail machine worthy of the badge?

The Electric Mountain Bike Audi Actually Built

Audi electric mountain bike 2.0 powered by Fantic (Audi)

The answer isn’t so straightforward because while the specs point to a serious enduro eMTB, the intent feels just as much about lifestyle as performance. Audi went beyond slapping a logo on a cheap frame and calling it a day. The eMTB 2.0 is built in partnership with Italian bike maker Fantic, based on its XEF 1.9 Factory platform, a legit enduro setup. The aluminum frame geometry allows a more relaxed riding position, while the mixed 29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear wheel combo promises to give it both rollover confidence and cornering agility.

Underneath the Dakar-inspired paint, the hardware is top-shelf. Riders get SRAM’s 12-speed Eagle Transmission AXS, an Öhlins RXF38 m.2 fork, and a coil-sprung TTX22m.2 rear shock with 180mm of travel. Stopping duties fall to Sunstar’s calipers paired with new 220/203mm rotors. Power comes from a 720Wh battery feeding a Brose S-MAG motor delivering up to 90Nm of torque, with four assist modes up to 20 mph.

In other words, this isn’t a watered-down lifestyle product. On paper, it’s as capable as many dedicated eMTBs and it lands at a price point that, while not cheap, undercuts plenty of boutique competitors. The Ford Bronco bike released last year was selling for around $4,000. The same goes for the QuietKat X Jeep Off-Road electric mountain bike from 2020.

Takeaway: Premium Trail Weapon or Marketing Toy?















So where does the Audi eMTB 2.0 land? The truth is somewhere in the middle. It has the parts and geometry to satisfy serious trail riders, but it also serves as a brand extension; an accessory for Audi owners who want their toys to match the badge in their driveway. For mountain bike purists, that might feel like gimmickry. For Audi fans, it’s a compelling crossover product that connects the quattro ethos with pedal power. Either way, Audi’s not dabbling here, showing that the line between cars and bikes will only keep blurring.