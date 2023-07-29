Best GPS Dash Cameras for Cars

Mounting a dash camera in your car is like having an extra pair of eyes that never tire or veer away from what’s in their field of view. The constant recording is almost like an insurance policy unto itself, especially in the event it captures a collision or incident in plain view.

No wonder why they’ve become increasingly popular as remedial devices to help fight against insurance fraud and scams. But they’re also increasingly connected, particularly when GPS and Wi-Fi are built in to add extra features.

GPS helps them track speed, which is nice to have if you need to dispute a speeding ticket, along with logging location data that can be useful when going over a route again on an app or computer. Some take it even further with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features to integrate safety alerts into the camera itself.

On top of that is cellular cloud connectivity to essentially bring additional safety and anti-theft features into dash cams that support them. There are options to consider with all of that in mind if you’re in the market for GPS-enabled dash cam.

Below, we’ve picked 4 GPS-enable dash cams we consider ‘the best.’ But first, here are some common questions answered to help you make the right purchase decision – including how GPS with dash cams work, how much these in-car cameras typically cost, if they’re even worth it.

Or just skip down to the top 4 here.

How GPS works in a dash cam

Most dash cams have a built-in GPS module, though other models might require that you attach an external module to the camera in some way. The built-in ones are more common now, giving you one less piece of gear to worry about.

Much like a GPS navigation unit, a dash cam uses line-of-sight to connect to satellites and triangulate exact location and speed. They don’t offer mapping capabilities on their own screens, so they aren’t multipurpose that way. If you want a viewable navigation map, you’d have to use one built-in to your vehicle or mount a smartphone.

Since dash cams often work with mobile apps for iOS and Android, there may be GPS-related features, like knowing the speed you were travelling throughout a certain drive, as well as pinpointing key moments, like an incident or accident. The details logged by the camera could be very helpful in case of a collision or speeding violation.

How much are dash cams with GPS?

Now that they’re more ubiquitous, GPS dash cams aren’t hard to find, and they can range in price. You still pay more for the privilege, but at least there’s some variety. For example, a high-end camera might cost a few hundred dollars more than a mid-range one, even though both have GPS capabilities built-in.

It’s the ancillary stuff that drives a deeper wedge between their price points, be it video resolution, additional connectivity, enhanced stability, or voice assistance, among other things.

All told, you could be looking at a decent GPS dash cam for $200 (CAD or USD) — maybe even less, and as much as $500 or more for something more feature-packed and luxurious.

Are dash cams with GPS worth it?

You could argue they’re worth paying extra for because they go beyond just recording what they see. The speed details alone would be irrefutable in a dispute, though you could also possibly track speed using apps like Google Maps and Waze.

The difference, however, is that the speed logs on the camera match the recorded video to a tee. It might be the kind of thing helicopter parents could also utilize as a way to determine whether their children are going too fast when taking the family car, for instance.

Dash cams without GPS can record the same footage, but not necessarily the time, date, speed, location, and direction of a potential collision that isn’t so clear cut.

Then there are the ADAS features that, while not able to replace those built into newer vehicles at the factory, offer the next best thing. They could include safety features like forward collision warning and lane departure warning that audibly beep to warn drivers.

One thing is for sure: insurance claims are a tedious and arduous process. The more accurate the information, the easier it is to either dispute a charge or lay claim to one.

Dash cams without GPS can record the same footage, but not necessarily the time, date, speed, location, and direction of a potential collision that isn’t so clear cut.

Best GPS Dash Cameras

The standouts in this group are all worthy choices, emphasizing that competition is pretty tight. It’s also a category ready to take the next step in cloud connectivity, which will expand upon what GPS dash cams already do. Not all of these fall in that camp, but even those that don’t still have something good to offer.

Nextbase 622GW

The Nextbase 622GW ($500 CAD/$350 USD) has plenty going for it. It records in 4K with a 140-degree field of view, and the lens includes an adjustable polarizing lens filter to reduce glare in really bright conditions. Onboard connectivity is impressive, and definitely practical, like the EmergencySOS feature that uses the What3Words platform for exact locations in case of emergency. You do have to pay extra to get this feature via the EmergencySOS package after the first 12 months.

The 622GW is also very modular, allowing you to attach a cabin view camera directly to it, as well as run a cable to a rear view camera attached to the rear windshield, all of which you can see picture-in-picture on the 3-inch screen.

If you want always-on power running to the camera, there’s a kit to connect from the fuse box. No matter the setup, the MyNextbase Connect app shows all recordings and handles most settings, though some are readily available from the camera’s touchscreen itself. The 622GW is also fully compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Based on MotorTrend’s full Nextbase 622GW review, their testers were impressed with all this particular dash cam could do, like the Time Lapse function.

Garmin Dash Cam Live

The Dash Cam Live ($540 CAD/$400 USD) is always-connected with its own SIM card for an LTE connection that enables certain features. It records in 2K resolution on a 2.95-inch LCD screen with a very wide 140-degree field of view and high dynamic range (HDR) to ensure everything’s clear no matter the conditions. It’s even possible to save a timelapse video when driving through scenery on your travels.

The connected features include forward collision warnings, lane departure guidance and speed camera notifications. Hands-free activation exclusively works with the Dash Cam Live, where you can tell it to save a video, take a photo, or stop recording.

While away from your car, Vehicle Location tells you where the car is, while Unidentified Driver Alerts will pop up from the Garmin Drive app if the car moves. You do have to subscribe to get all these connected features, where a monthly plan starts at $9.99/month USD ($14.99 in Canada). PCMag’s review was overall positive, but mentions you do have to pay for a Vault subscription to unlock the device’s full potential.

Ring Car Cam

Ring has made a camera for just about every part of the home, but the $250 (USD) Car Cam is its first foray into vehicles, running off the OBD-II port to always stay on. The Car Cam is both a dash cam and anti-theft device in that it has two 1080p HD cameras built-in — one facing forward, the other facing the cabin.

With onboard GPS and an LTE connection, it’s easy to see a live feed in the Ring app anytime, or when a pop-up notification comes in for you and select contacts to see in case something happens.

The onboard speaker and microphone means you can actually talk to whomever is inside. Alexa is also the embedded voice assistant, which you can command to record or stop recording whenever you want, among other things.

You will need a Ring Protect Go subscription to get all the LTE-based connected features. Unfortunately, existing Ring subscriptions for its home products don’t extend to the Car Cam, so you’ll have to subscribe to this separately.

Wired.com’s Ring Car Cam review isn’t particularly positive, also stating it’s more suited for delivery or rideshare drivers (even then, “might not be worth the inconvenience”).

Thinkware F200

Thinkware has several different models, but the F200 offers some good value for $300 ($150-$250 USD), though you will need to pay an extra $40 ($30 USD) for the GPS Antenna to integrate those features into the dash cam. It’s an older model at this point, but Thinkware’s cameras tend to push higher in price, so this one is more a legacy option where you’re satisfied with getting the basics.

Along with parking surveillance, the GPS receiver enables forward collision, front vehicle departure (for stop-and-go traffic), and lane departure warnings. You’ll now about speed and red light cameras, plus get a good 140-degree field of view.

The 1080p HD video quality won’t match more current models, but it’s clear enough to get the most important details. It also won’t work with Thinkware’s mobile app, so you’ll have to settle for the PC/Mac Viewer instead. Here’s a comprehensive Thinkware F200 review at NerdTechy.

Takeaway: Extra Eyes on the Road

A dash cam has one main job to do, which is to record what it sees on an endless loop. It also has to be rugged enough to do that while withstanding cold winters and hot summers, and with GPS features, help you stay safer behind the wheel. Throw in LTE cellular connections, and that includes keeping the car safe when you’re not in it.