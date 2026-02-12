Ferrari x Jony Ive: Inside the Electric Luce

Ferrari has revealed the interior and interface of its upcoming all-electric sports car, the Ferrari Luce, ahead of its full exterior debut later this year in Italy. The name “Luce,” meaning light in Italian, signals more than electrification. It marks the start of a new segment and a new naming strategy for the brand. Unveiled in San Francisco, the cabin reflects a deliberate shift: a clean, simplified architecture built around intuitive interaction rather than digital excess.

Jony Ive-Designed Ferrari Luce Interior & Interface

What makes this reveal especially notable is the collaboration behind it. Ferrari worked closely with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Jony Ive and Marc Newson, alongside the Ferrari Styling Centre led by Flavio Manzoni. The result blends precision-machined aluminum controls, tactile switches, and Gorilla Glass displays into a unified, hardware-meets-software experience. It’s minimalist, but not sterile; a space designed to feel calm and focused, yet unmistakably Ferrari.

Ferrari insists Luce isn’t about abandoning tradition for tech. The aluminum elements are CNC-milled from 100% recycled alloy, anodized for durability and depth, and paired with materials chosen for longevity rather than novelty. Hardware and software were developed in parallel so that physical controls and digital outputs feel cohesive. If this is Ferrari’s electric future, it’s being shaped not just by engineers in Maranello, but by some of the most influential industrial designers of the past two decades. Illuminating, quite literally, the brand’s next chapter.