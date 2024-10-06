Review: BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3

Talkeetna, AK – Alaska is an adventurer’s dream. Whether you’re into fishing, hunting, camping, mountain biking, or just about any other outdoor activity, Alaska’s rugged landscape offers adventure at every turn. Its diverse wildlife, glacial lakes and rivers, dense forests, and mountain ranges, which includes Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, make it one of the most spectacular places on earth.

It’s also a great place to get lost overlanding, especially if your vehicle is outfitted with a capable set of all-terrain tires. BFGoodrich chose Alaska, specifically the small village of Talkeetna located about two hours north of Anchorage, to put its new All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire to the test.

The KO3

Drew Martin

The KO3, which went on sale this past May, is the successor to the KO2, which has been on the market since 2014. The “KO” doesn’t stand for knock out, but instead means, “key benefit on and off-road”. Like the KO2, a wildly popular replacement all-terrain tire, the KO3 is built on guiding principles that BFGoodrich calls its three Ts: treadwear, toughness, and traction.

For treadwear, the KO3 uses a new all-terrain compound designed for deliver longer life, both on and off-road. Its footprint has been optimized to distribute stress for more uniform wear, and its 3D locking sipes deliver better tread block stability and more even wear.

Drew Martin

As for toughness, CoreGard Technology plays a key role. Like the KO2, Coregard aided in the development of split and bruise resistant sidewall rubber. An advanced deflection design helps protect the sidewall from being snagged or split by protruding objects, such as sticks and stones. The KO3 also has shoulder rubber that extends further down the sidewall for improved puncture resistance.

The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 is available across North America in 30 sizes, from 16 to 22 inches. Five additional 22-inch sizes will go on sale in October.

In terms of traction, the KO3 is designed for improved performance in snow and mud. Key features include an updated serrated shoulder design, which includes “Mud Phobic Bars” and Interlocking Tread Elements, which stabilize the tread center and provide biting edges for off-road traction. Full-depth 3D locking sipes and mud / snow notches also aid in traction, which gives the KO3 a Severe Snow rating. As a result, it carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol.

Quiet on-pavement ride

Drew Martin

To test the KO3, BFGoodrich selected a route that would take us to the edge of Denali State Park, which is located about 45 minutes northwest of Talkeetna. While the off-road trails would prove to be quite challenging, much of the trip there and back was on pavement. Despite being all-terrains, the KO3 tires on my 2022 Toyota 4Runner test vehicle didn’t make much of a racket. At speeds that ranged from 45 to 65 mph (72 to 105 km/h), the KO3s didn’t emit much road noise and delivered a comfortable ride.

Closer to the trails, pavement turned to dirt and gravel, but once again, the KO3s didn’t make much noise. The ride was rougher due to the surface change, but the KO3s still felt comfortable, with good traction and a reasonably smooth ride.

Powering through the Alaskan wilderness

Drew Martin

After arriving at the trailhead, the first test for the KO3 was mud loop road, a deep and muddy trench filled with water due to heavy rainfall. Despite excess water, the KO3s made short work of it, thanks to strong bite from the KO3’s tread pattern that helped the 4Runner grip up through mud that was about a foot (30.5 cm) deep.

The KO3, with its improved technology and tougher construction, is made for the roughest overlanding you can throw at it, but it’s just as suitable for everyday driving on pavement.

After mud loop road, we drove to a sand pit area that had been deluged with so much water it looked like a giant pond. Initially, I was a bit nervous about driving through it because I wasn’t sure how deep it was, but our instructors assured us our KO3-equipped vehicles could handle it.

And they did. I descended a steep hill before plunging into standing water that was almost two feet (60.9 cm) deep, but the KO3s powered through it with ease. I ran the course twice, once across the widest part of the pond, and the second up a steep and muddy hill. Like the mud trench, the KO3s tread block gripped this slippery surface and pulled the 4Runner up.

More water fording, but no sign of Denali

Drew Martin

We then drove further north over narrow and rocky terrain which, in some cases, was only wide enough for one vehicle at a time. On several occasions we drove 20 – 50 feet (six to 15 meters) through rocky creeks and streams. Given their length and depth (roughly 12-18 inches / 30.5 to 45.7 cm), I wasn’t sure if we would make it through, but each time the KO3s provided the grip to power us through.

Our route ended at the Denali Overlook, which is near the entrance to Denali State Park. We assembled the vehicles, and ourselves for some group photos, which coincided with high winds and blinding sleet. Unlucky for us, the sun finally began to break through as we were leaving. Despite being close to Denali, we couldn’t see the peak due to a low ceiling and overcast skies. Just another reason for a return visit.

Takeaway

Drew Martin

The BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 is available across North America in 30 sizes, from 16 to 22 inches. Five additional 22-inch sizes will go on sale in October. The KO3 comes with a 50,000-mile (80,000 km) limited treadwear warranty.

BFGoodrich has a well-earned reputation for being an all-terrain tire leader, and they have plenty of hardware from wins at Baja and Dakar to prove it. The KO3, with its improved technology and tougher construction, is made for the roughest overlanding you can throw at it, but it’s just as suitable for everyday driving on pavement. It’s the ultimate go-anywhere tire, and a very worthy KO2 successor.