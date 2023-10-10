The 2024 Tesla Model 3: A Closer Look at the Upgrades and Changes

Europeans will be the first to drive Tesla’s new-look 2024 Model 3, and its sleeker body and smoother front end indicate the brand is trying to turn some heads before it hits the road in North America.

More a facelift than a makeover, Tesla tweaked and tinkered with the newer Model 3 to make these changes. Considering the Model 3 largely stood pat since the first one rolled off the assembly line in 2017, any change is going to garner some intrigue over what the brand chose to prioritize this time. The drive motors and battery are the same, so all of the applied changes come in the exterior design and interior styling.

More Refined Model 3 Styling

The front end is the most obvious at first glance, where the bump at the front is now replaced by a smoother, more linear bumper that also integrates fog lights and a more subdued central vent. It also makes the headlamps thinner to give the vehicle a different set of “eyes” when viewing them from any angle. The LEDs sport a narrower line, though it doesn’t appear anything’s changed as far as brightness goes.

2024 Model 3. Photo: Tesla 2024 Model 3. Photo: Tesla

The sleeker front, whether by design or not, flows like a wave across the windshield, roof and into the rear window for a uniform look that gives the sedan its refined shape. This is interesting, given the sides are the same, save for the different alloy wheels, which are available in either 18- or 19-inch options.

Improved Aerodynamics, Increased Range

Beyond aesthetic appeal, Tesla claims these changes contribute to better aerodynamics — as much as a 12% increase in range, amounting to 344 miles (553 km) for the rear-wheel drive version and 421 miles (677 km) for the all-wheel drive model. These numbers, however, are based on Europe’s Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test (WLPT) on 18-inch wheels, so it remains to be seen how U.S. EPA figures will turn out.

The drive should also feel smoother and quieter, courtesy of improved suspension and acoustic insulation covering the glass across the vehicle to further muzzle outside noise.

Here’s our full review of the outgoing 2023 Tesla Model, which gained a new LFP battery.

2024 Model 3. Photo: Tesla

Upgraded Cameras and Sensor Array Setup

It’s not entirely clear what Tesla changed, if anything, for the camera and sensor array, though the company alluded to upgraded cameras, which is all the more critical since the company removed front radar as well as part of its Tesla Vision system. That transition also necessitates taking out the ultrasonic parking sensors as well.

Eight cameras surround the car to help with safety features and driver autonomy, yet they don’t combine for a 360-degree overhead view on the infotainment screen, particularly when parking. The primary reason is that the front bumper doesn’t have a built-in camera, creating a blind spot that negates an all-around view.

2024 Tesla Model 3 Interior Changes

2024 Model 3. Photo: Tesla

Tesla placed more emphasis on changing things in the cabin, starting with a new dashboard that has a built-in ambient LED lighting strip running across, which is fully customizable via the infotainment system. For its part, the infotainment screen itself stays the same at 15-inches, only has a brighter panel and improved responsiveness — an essential point given Tesla allocated more controls to it.

New wireless phone charging pads, a new 8-inch rear passenger screen, and more audio speakers

It cut off the turn signal and transmission stalks and moved those controls over to the screen. Two new wireless phone charging pads sit below the infotainment screen, adding another perk for passengers to charge their phones, too.

2024 Model 3. Photo: Tesla

That also goes for the new 8-inch screen at the back of the centre console for rear passengers who want some control over in-car climate and entertainment. They can also use the screen to view content from platforms like Netflix and YouTube on the road, and with the sound system now bumped up from 14 to 17 speakers, there should be an audible bump on top of that. It also splits, allowing rear passengers to push audio entirely away from the front of the vehicle purely to the speakers arrayed in the back.

Heats seats are now standard, USB-C ports with increased output

Everyone sitting inside should feel pretty comfortable, thanks to ventilated seats with faux leather interior, accented with perforations for added effect. Heated seats are now standard for the front seats, so they are no longer an upgrade option. Interestingly, the USB-C ports have increased output to 65W, making it much easier to plug in a laptop and get a very steady power source without using an adapter.

Upgraded connectivity, storage areas grow in size

2024 Model 3. Photo: Tesla

Another helpful upgrade comes to the microphones and Bluetooth connectivity, where the Model 3 should hear drivers more clearly when verbalizing commands and queries. Bluetooth connections will be more stable, including a more extended range if you need to control anything outside the vehicle.

Speaking of which, rear trunk space grows from the previous 561 litres (19.8 cubic feet) to 594 litres (20.9 cubic feet), while the front truck, or “frunk”, gets an extra 88 litres (3.1 cubic feet) itself.

How much does the Tesla Model 3 2024 model cost?

With no launch in North America announced yet, the only way to ascertain what pricing might look like is to convert the European figures into USD and CAD. As of this report, the Model 3 starts at $45,500 USD ($61,780 CAD) and a Long Range version at $53,500 USD ($72,640 CAD).

