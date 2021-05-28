HomeNew Pickup TrucksElectric Pickup Trucks

Cybertruck’s Towing Capacity & Payload: A Closer Look

Cool truck, Bro - but can it tow? Here's a closer look & comparison to the competition.

UPDATED:
Tesla-Cybertruck-towing-Camper
Tesla Cybertruck. Photo: Cybertruck Owners Club

It’s been almost two years since Elon Musk famously introduced the Cybertruck, and a release date is nearing. Now, it’s time to ask the real questions, like how much can the all-electric pickup tow? What’s the payload for those who actually need to get stuff done?

With an exterior made of scratch- and dent-resistant stainless steel, a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds, and a driving range of 500-plus miles, Tesla’s all-electric Cybertruck certainly has the ability to rival any top-selling pickup truck on the market. 

While we still do not know when exactly it will hit the road across North America, once out, it will give a tough time to the recently unveiled Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV pickup, Bollinger B2 as well as conventional light-duty and heavy-duty trucks

Below, photos of the Cybertruck’s main competitors, though there are others including this lesser known Electric Alpha Wolf+ pickup.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup
Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup
rivian r1t all electric pickup truck on the beach sunset
Rivian R1T
New Hummer Truck from GMC is all electric for 2022
GMC Hummer EV Pickup
Bolinger B2

Before we discuss Tesla Cybertruck’s towing capacity and compare it with its rivals, we should provide you with some powertrain facts because they directly relate to the pulling ability of any vehicle.

Trim Levels

Tesla offers the Cybertruck in three trim levels, which currently do not have their official names. Instead, the company categorizes them according to their electric motors. The Single Motor is an entry-level variant powering the rear wheels. The Double Motor and Tri-Motor models come with standard all-wheel-drive delivering more power, a longer range, and a better towing capacity.

Tesla-Cybertruck-towing-Camper
Photo: Tesla

Performance and Range

The Single Motor Cybertruck can go from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds with a maximum top speed of 110 mph. The Dual Motor Cybertruck can do the same in 4.5 ticks with a top speed of 120 mph, while the three-motor model can achieve zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and top out at 130 mph. 

Tesla did not give details of the battery packs yet; however, they did claim the single-motor variant offers a 250-plus miles range, the dual-motor model delivers 300-plus miles while the range-topping tri-motor model can cover 500-plus miles between charges. 

Towing and Payload Capacity

Tesla-Cybertruck-towing-Camper
Photo: Tesla

Tesla claims the Single Motor Cybertruck comes with a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. The Dual Motor can pull 10,000 pounds while the Tri Motor can tow a massive 14,000 pounds. Additionally, the Cybertruck offers a payload capacity of 3,500 pounds. It can easily pull different RVs, travel trailers, and lightweight 5th wheels. 

What Would Be The Cybertruck’s Range While Towing?

It is a crucial question for owners who really need the truck for hauling goods, a pop-up camper, or a full-size travel trailer. While range would depend on the aerodynamics of the object you are towing and other factors, we can follow a general rule of thumb. Expect the range to drop to half while pulling at highway speeds. For instance, the Tri Motor variant would deliver just 250 miles of range in tow applications.

How The Cybertruck’s Towing Capacity Fares Against Its Competition?

CybertruckF-150 LightningRivian R1TBollinger B2
14,000 pounds10,000 pounds11,000 pounds7,500 pounds

As you can see, the Cybertruck wins the towing capacity race among new all-electric pickup trucks. Of note, these are the maximum capacities of the trucks, and these would be different for different variants in the lineup.

