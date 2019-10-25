Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow

Good Reads: F1 Mavericks May Just Be the Ultimate Book for Formula 1 Fans

FeaturedGearMan Cave Ideas
F1 Mavericks is the Book for Hardcore Formula 1 Fans
Home Gear Man Cave Ideas

Late racing photographer Pete Biro's intimate look at classic F1

by Russell Purcell

As a photographer I have had the opportunity to get an up close and personal look at some of the greatest racing machines in action and witness some incredible moments at the track, so as I flipped through the pages of F1 Mavericks, I marvelled at what photographer Pete Biro had captured from behind his lens. 

Here’s a great interview with Pete from 2015 at Car&Driver, before he passed away late 2018.

F1 Mavericks examines the epitome of motorsport endeavors, Formula 1, during the period of 1958-1982. This was the era of innovation as F1 began to transition into the technological showpiece that we see today.  

The front engine design was giving way to more balanced rear engine platforms, and narrow-treaded tires were displaced by enormous and sticky racing slicks. Aerodynamic efficiency was becoming the goal, so all types of wings, foils and down-force generating bits and innovations began to transform the look and feel of the cars. This lead to massive gains in performance and speed, and the pit-lane arms race began. 

F1 Mavericks is the Book for Hardcore Formula 1 Fans
F1 Mavericks is the story of the grandest, most influential, and most fondly remembered era in Formula 1 racing as seen through the lens of master motorsports photographer, Pete Biro. Photo: Russell Purcell

The book follows the racing calendar year-by-year, chapter by chapter, documenting the evolution of the cars and technology in both pictures and text.  All the great marques are accounted for – Ferrari, Lotus, Ligier, McLaren, Tyrrell, BMW, Honda and Alfa Romeo, as well as more obscure entries like Shadow, Penske, Eagle and Cooper.

Related: 6 Great Books for Car Lovers & Gearheads

We also get to see the rise, trials and tribulations of some of the greatest drivers the sport has ever known, including Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda and many others, as well as thorough introductions to some of the men behind these great machines, including Colin Chapman, Gordon Murray and a trickle of others. 

The photography is exceptional, at times candid and emotional, but on point and representative of terrific visual storytelling. 

Add to this a Forward by Mario Andretti, and an Afterward by Niki Lauda, both written in a clever, multi-page, question and answer format and this book is hard to put down.  

Book:F1 Mavericks 
Code:ISBN: 978-0-7603-6221-1
Price:MSRP ($):  CAN 65.00 / USA 50.00
F1 Mavericks is the Book for Hardcore Formula 1 Fans

F1 Mavericks is the Book for Hardcore Formula 1 Fans
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedGearMan Cave Ideas
Russell Purcellhttps://www.flickr.com/people/autoexposurecanada/
Russell Purcell is an award-winning automotive journalist and photographer based in Vancouver, B.C. His passion for automobiles was sparked at the tender age of six, when a family friend gave the wide-eyed first grader a ride to school in a track prepared Porsche 911 RSR. He continues to fan the flames by building an impressive library of automotive related books as well as a vast collection of interesting automobilia and motoring artefacts. Russell is a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, and is active on Twitter as RoadTestRuss.

UP NEXT

Style

3 Race Inspired Watches Under $2,000 We’d Buy Right Now

Gear Editor -
Shopping for a new watch under $2,000? If you're a motorsports fan, we've picked 3 new chronographs inspired by racing to keep on your shortlist.
Read more
Kia

First Drive: 2020 Kia Forte GT Review

Amee Reehal -
Kia ramps up its stylish compact 4-door with a new sporty GT model putting down 201-hp from a new 1.6L turbo engine. Not quite a Stinger, but getting close.
Read more
Ford Escape

First Drive: 2020 Ford Escape Review

Graham Heeps -
Ford's compact SUV gets more space, refinement & a fuel-sipping Hybrid to challenge RAV4, CR-V, Rogue and the rest. Here's our full 2020 Escape review.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
Pirelli P Zero Sound Speaker

Pirelli P Zero Sound Speaker

911-soundbar-porsche-gt3

911 GT3 Soundbar for the Mancave

1989 Batmobile Blueprints Provide Inside Look