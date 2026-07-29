Brabus x Sunreef Built a 1,450-HP Supercar for the Sea

Once you’ve turned enough Mercedes-AMGs into four-wheeled missiles, the next logical step is apparently a 1,450-hp catamaran. German performance tuner and luxury mobility brand Brabus has joined forces with Sunreef Yachts for the Ultima 55, its first luxury catamaran. Brabus has splashed around in the water before with its wild 1,200-hp Shadow 1200, a 37-foot speedboat capable of more than 60 knots. But this is a much larger and more luxurious kind of machine. Measuring 55.8 feet long, the wide-body Ultima packs two six-cylinder engines producing 725 hp each and can push beyond 40 knots. Naturally, Brabus hasn’t stopped at the powertrain. It’s loaded with exposed carbon fibre, Masterpiece leather, Alcantara and custom ambient lighting, while folding terraces, transformer sunpads, a wet bar and accommodation for up to six guests make it considerably more livable than your average Brabus supercar. No pricing has been announced, but this is one of those machines where asking probably means you’re already shopping in the wrong harbour.