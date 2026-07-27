Lamborghini x Halo Urus SE Master Chief 117 Edition

Lamborghini has finally built a Urus fit for a Spartan (or at least wrapped one that way). Created with Halo to mark the July 28 launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved, the one-off Urus SE Master Chief 117 Edition turns Lamborghini’s plug-in hybrid Super SUV into rolling Mjolnir armour, complete with an armour-green exterior, gold-tinted glass, visor-inspired headlights and oversized “117” graphics down both sides. It is more promotional showpiece than showroom special, but the design will be available as a downloadable Lamborghini Urus livery in Forza Horizon 6 beginning July 30. Xbox is also producing a limited run of 1:18-scale replicas, with fans able to enter a global sweepstakes by following Xbox on X and reposting the official giveaway post with the #MasterChief117Sweepstakes hashtag before September 13. Honestly, for an SUV that already looks mildly extraterrestrial, the Master Chief treatment fits suspiciously well.