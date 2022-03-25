Breitling Channels 1960s Café Racer Spirit with Top Time Triumph Timepiece

As unconventional the cafe race motorcycle was back in the 1960s, so was the Breitling Top Time series — a time when energetic youth exhibited unprecedented energy and a desire to live extraordinary lives. Willy Breitling captured these hippy vibes, and now, when the low handlebar-slung cafe racer is just as popular as ever, the Swiss-based watchmaker and British bike builder unite on this gorgeous, racing-themed Top Time Triumph timepiece.

Sporting the distinct ‘Zorro’ design of the classic Top Time series, this new motorcycle-inspired model continues the look with a ice-blue dial — arguably the star of the show here. A a brushed finish adds texture, while massive mushroom pushers offer easy control over the chronograph’s stop-start and reset functions, coupled with a high-contrast tachymeter scale for better speed readings. The clean look of the 41mm diameter with the Breitling and Triumph logos at 12 and 6 o’clock, contrasts nicely with the bolder styling of the calfskin leather strap.

Any baby boomers out there may notice the blue Triumph Thunderbird 6T reference from 1951 as seen on our Triumph-powered Triton Motorcycle feature and a more uncommon ice-blue Breitling Top Time Ref. 815 from the 1970s. Weighting around 97 grams, the Top Time Triumph provides about two days of power reserve and 30 meters/100 fee of water resistance (3 bars). Best part? The Top Time Triumph chronograph is unisex — and you certainly don’t need to be a motorcycle lover to floss it, which sells for $5,500 at Breitling here.