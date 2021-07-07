The Bruno Trailer is a fresh take on the classic teardrop camper

Inspired by the teardrop campers of old-world USA, the “squaredrop” Bruno camper trailer from Kuckoo offers a new take, with the traditional rear kitchen moved to the side, campers can now use the kitchen space from both inside and outside. That kitchen space features all the shelving and cupboards that you could ever need – pretty impressive for a unit this size.

Kuckoo have also loaded the interior with natural materials to add a soothing element for when you take the Bruno to the great outdoors. The stunning unit measures just 4.45m (175”) long, 1.85m (73”) high and 1.94m (76”) wide and is easy to tow with a maximum weight of 1,300 kg (2866 lbs) making it towable for smaller crossover SUVs and similar vehicles. What’s more, the fact that it’s a lightweight braked trailer means you don’t need any kind of special licence to tow the Bruno camper.

The exterior features a tough scratch-resistant PU coating that looks after the paintwork. The trailer rides on robust all-terrain tires, too, so the Bruno has just as good traction as your main vehicle. It’s fitted with windows that are fitted with blinds and mosquito blockers.

Buyers get a decent basic 12-volt power package as standard, but can upgrade to an additional solar panel system and/or an inverter upon request. Set up the side awning and layout your chairs and folding table outside to enjoy a meal together outdoors when you want.

The interior shifts seamlessly from living space to sleeping space in no time at all. Reserve your Bruno today, handmade in Germany from €16,680 ($20,353). Check out some great little campers we’ve featured here.