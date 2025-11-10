The SEMA Show for the automotive aftermarket is a huge event, attracting around 160,000 visitors. Among more than 2,000 exhibiting companies are many of the world’s biggest names in off-road and overlanding equipment – everything from miniature light pods to huge, bespoke, go-anywhere rigs. Here are six new products that caught our eye in 2025.

User-Friendly Yakima Bike Racks

Racks include SKS (Same Key System) to secure both bikes to the rack and the rack to the vehicle receiver (Graham Heeps)

Yakima brought its new-for-2026 StepUp and StepUp Swing bike racks to the show, as well as an updated version of the popular HoldUp rack.

The StepUp, priced at US$699/C$980, is a ‘stadium seating’, tiered rack for up to four bikes that reduces the interference between them, making them easier to mount. The fluted wheel cup helps keep the bike in place, and wheelbases of up to 52-inches can be accommodated. An adjustable clamp takes care of shorter kids’ bikes while a ‘bookmark’ clamp makes it easy to align the holes in the rack and the hitch during installation.

Versions are available for both 2-inch and 1.25-inch hitches, and there’s also a two-bike Swing option (2-inch hitch only, US$999/C$1,400) to ease access to the trunk when the rack is mounted. Load capacity is 65 lb/29.5kg per bike.

Meanwhile, the trays on the upgraded HoldUp 2-inch rack can now hold 60 lb/27kg, and are RV- and BackSwing-rated up to 40 lb/18kg. Like the StepUp, it has a StrongArm hook to secure bikes at the front tire, with a flip-away rear-wheel strap for faster loading/unloading.

Comprehensive Winnebago RV Controller App

In-house company Wolf Fabrication designs and manufactures Titanium’s heavy-duty components (Graham Heeps)

Legendary RV maker, Winnebago, used SEMA to introduce its innovative Winnebago Connect platform to proactively manage the vehicle’s on-board systems. Accessible through a smartphone or via a touchscreen inside the van, the app enables the owner to smartly manage power consumption and water levels, potentially extending the time you can camp, as well as monitoring the environment for any pets who are left alone in the van. It’ll also enable you to control locks and lights remotely, and fire up the air conditioning ready for when you return from a hike on a hot day, for example.

Winnebago Connect logs the vehicle’s history and makes remote diagnostics possible in the event of a problem. And, like most street cars and trucks now, it also manages over-the-air updates to the RV’s systems. A flexible subscription model means you only pay for the service during the months when you use the vehicle.

Installation-Ready Redarc Power-Management Panels

Plug-and-play Redworks power panels reduce RV wiring complexity (Graham Heeps)

We’ve covered Redarc’s charging and power-management products before, and the Australian specialist was back at SEMA this year with three new Redworks power panels. These ready-to-install panels are designed to make life simpler for vehicle builders – from off-road enthusiasts building their own rig, to smaller upfitters and truck shops, to larger manufacturers producing RVs commercially.

The panels prewire existing componentry, like Redarc’s ‘BCDC’ battery chargers and smart battery monitors, to create a plug-and-play setup that only requires the addition of a battery, offering a less intimidating approach to installing high-end vehicle electronics. The three new Redworks panels – Scout 25, Nomad 50, and Pioneer 50 – offer increasing levels of charge (from solar, for example) and additional outputs to run devices like a fridge, or to recharge the vehicle’s 12V battery.

Bestop Powered Soft-Tops for Bronco and Wrangler

Two-door Bronco now has an eTop powered convertible-roof option (Graham Heeps)

Bestop has extended its range of ‘eTop’ powered convertible soft tops for 2021-current Ford Broncos and 2007-current Jeep Wranglers by introducing a top for the two-door Bronco. It has Bosch motors, laser-cut steel framing, and nine-layer fabric with triple-layer insulation. Available from spring 2026, the fully electric top, like the existing product for four-door Broncos, will retail at US$4,995.

As with other Bronco eTops, it’s simple to operate, with two manual release latches for the windshield and a control switch neatly integrated into the factory cabin trim between the seats. It also has removable windows and a flexible screen to separate rear-seat passengers from the mechanism. Bestop plans to get the new top certified to sell through the Ford dealer network.

If you’d like something other than black, an additional US$400 will buy you a top from the new ‘Color Collection’ range that’s being rolled out for the Wrangler and Bronco eTops. There will be four colour options: Merlot (deep red), Champagne (tan), Admiral (navy blue), and Smoke (grey).

Titanium Caravans S4 for High-End Overlanding

Titanium’s S4 caravan has a six-inch A-frame and a galvanized chassis (Graham Heeps)

Australian caravan maker Titanium has brought one of its high-end overlanding vans to North America for the first time. It’s built on an aluminum frame assembled with titanium fasteners; the company says that choosing this approach over welding improves the durability by enabling it to flex slightly on demanding terrain, without cracks forming in the structure.

The high-end specification includes Cruisemaster ATX self-leveling suspension for a smoother ride, a 1,000W solar panel, 600AH lithium battery, 245-litre water tank, and a 2,600W Enerdrive inverter. It’s priced at US$160,000.

Versatile, Ultra-Bright Rigid LED Lights

All Phoenix light pods are protected by a cast-aluminum housing and bezel, and are sealed from water and dust (Graham Heeps)

And finally, Rigid unveiled its new line of ’Phoenix’ lights at SEMA. We love the fact that the regular Phoenix pods can be linked together to form a light bar, which can be mounted in a curve or straight, in different lengths from 30 to 50 inches. A larger, Phoenix XL pod is also available.

Another neat feature is that the pods have both amber and white LEDs built into each optic. Depending on the situation, so you can have pure white or warmer, amber light – or a mixture of the two – helpful if you’re driving in dust, for example. The lens is also swappable to spread the beam. Rigid is quoting over 14,000 lumens for the XL, while ongoing testing suggests that even the smaller pod will be good for over 10,000.