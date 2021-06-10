Combi UAZ SGR Expedition Van Blends Utility with Simplicity

Based on the 7-seat UAZ SGR Combi, this special Expedition version of the UAZ SGR is built as the ultimate adventure and off-road vacation model. Russian automaker UAZ is known for its off-road camper and van creations, and the Expedition offers strong 4WD capability wrapped in heavy-duty bumpers and surprisingly comfortable interiors. The UAZ SGR Expedition is powered by a 2.7L four-cylinder engine delivering 111-hp and 146 lb-ft of torque. It’s mounted in a space under the driver to allow the front nose to be as flat as possible. The front-end bumper comes with an integrated winch as standard, and just below all that you’ll find a rigid tubular-design protection for the steering rods. The regular drivetrain setting is RWD, but when you’re taking it off-road and things get tricky, you can switch on the 4WD and watch this capable van get through any obstacle. A spare Goodrich tire comes mounted to the rear door, where you’ll also find a ladder leading up to the roof rack which provides great additional storage. The interior features fabric seat upholstery and heated front seats. While the front area is rather spartan in design, it has everything you need. The rear seating area has a spacious fit for 5 adults in conference-style seating arrangement. The two seats immediately behind the front seats are flanking a handy table. The Combi Expedition model starts at 1,075,000 roubles, which is just over $14,600 USD. It’s the top of its line and offers a great balance of performance, ruggedness and utility, all wrapped in that striking orange colour.