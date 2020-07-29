Introduced as a 2020 model, the Gladiator brings the off-road prowess and iconic appeal of the Wrangler SUV to the mid-size pickup segment. Check out our full first drive review here.

It’s the third truck in this class to offer a diesel engine, a 3.0L V6 with more power than the four-cylinder in the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon models. Along with its big torque potential, it promises thrifty fuel consumption in highway driving and decent towing capacity.

Base power is from a 3.6L gas V6, and transmission choices are a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. Naturally, 4WD is standard.

From the Wrangler the Gladiator inherits underpinnings designed primarily for off-road driving, so performance on paved surfaces is less impressive than other trucks in this class. The cargo bed is also shallow compared to that of other pickups.

All in all, the Gladiator is a niche product aimed at a very specific type of truck buyer. Still, it’s the one to buy if you want to make an entrance wherever you go.