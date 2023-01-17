When the iconic Corvette was first revealed at Motorama in New York City seven decades ago, we’re pretty Chevy never anticipated an electrified version would be in the books. Well, here we are, a sign of the times, with the first-ever electrified Corvette flossing all-wheel-drive. Propelled by a burly 6.2L LT2 Small Block V8 (yes, an EV coupe with a V8), what really separates the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the combination of the two separate propulsion systems — the only sports car do so, according the Chevy.

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it… The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.” Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette

This distinct and impressive setup renders the E-Ray as the quickest production Corvette in history, accomplishing the quarter-mile in only 10.5 seconds while hitting 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in a mere 2.5 seconds — a slight edge over the 2023 V8 Corvette’s 2.6-seconds. Coupling naturally aspirated V8 power with the electrified responsiveness from an eAWD drivetrain, the E-Ray puts down a whopping 655 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft of torque to the rear axle — with 160 of those horses and 125 lb. ft. of torque courtesy of the electric motor alone. Even better? Ditch the plug-in charging duties because this electrified Vette relies on regenerative energy from coasting and braking. Nice.

Expect the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray to go on sale sometime in 2023, ringing in at $128,798.

