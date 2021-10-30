How Much Power Does the New 2023 Corvette Z06 Put Down?

After introducing the first mid-engine Corvette Stingray in 2019, Chevy has unveiled another mid-engine Vette. Enter the Z06 supercar, the Corvette that will dominate any track thanks primarily to the all-new 5.5-liter LT6 – the highest horsepower, naturally-aspirated V8 ever used in a production car.

All-new LT6 Engine

The new 670 horsepower, 5.5-litre DOHC V8 features aluminum cylinder block casting with a dry sump, a flat-plane crankshaft, and a lofty redline of 8,600 revs, only 200 rpm over highest power. Even the peak torque mark of 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) has an elevated peak of 6,300 rpm.

0-60 in 2.6-seconds

Undoubtedly, it is a rev-happy mill, contrasting to any powerplant that ever favoured a Corvette, except the C8.R it originated from. Thanks to modern craftsmanship, the 2023 Corvette Z06 can hit 60 mph in only 2.6 seconds.

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is powered by the 5.5L LT6 engine, the highest horsepower, naturally-aspirated production V8 to hit the market. Photo: Chevy

Obviously, the higher power needs extra air to keep the engine cool. For that purpose, the Z06’s front fascia directs air to a center heat exchanger. Compared to the Stingray, the new Z06 is 3.6 inches wider, making the supercar more balanced and easier to handle. The wider stance also lets extra air pass through the side vents.

At the back, the Z06 has floating quad exhaust outlets meticulously crafted. In fact, the engineers devoted around two years to fine-tuning the pipes to make sure the Z06 sound is distinctive of all the Vette’s ever produced.

If you’re into aftermarket performance, check out our feature on this truly diabolical 2002 Corvette Z06 by Toyz Autoart.

Corvette engines and horsepower per generation:

Here’s a quick look at how the Vette’s powerplant has evolved since the iconic car hit the market in the early 1960s.

Z06 Generation Engine Horsepower C2 (1963) L84 5.4L OHV V-8 360 C5 (2001-04) LS6 5.7L OHV V-8 385 (2001); 405 (2002-04) C6 (2006-13) LS7 7.0L OHV V-8 505 C7 (2015-19) LT4 6.2L OHV V-8 supercharged 650 C8 (2023) LT6 5.5L DOHC V-8 670

New Z06 Suspension, Aerodynamics and Packages

The new powerplant isn’t the only thing that makes the 2023 Corvette Z06 outstanding on the track. It is actually just one part of the performance equation. The previously mentioned wider stance enabled the engineers to install the most oversized wheels that ever adorned any production Corvette.

We are talking about 20-inch front wheels with 275/30-series tires and 21-inch at the rear roll with 345/25-series tires. In case you are not happy with the stock “spider wheels”, you have seven other options to pick from.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Photo: Chevy

The Z06 has received suspension upgrades, allowing drivers to employ different settings for both dedicated track driving and relaxed exploring. The supercar comes with updated six-piston Brembos in front installed on 14.6-inch rotors. Rear brakes are a little bigger with 15-inch rotors; however, optional carbon-ceramic brakes increase to 15.7 inches on the front and 15.4 inches at the rear.

Enhancing the aerodynamics are a front splitter, and a simple rear spoiler with an installable secured wickerbill that Chevrolet says is a little tab at the spoiler’s corner. It may bump downforce, but we believe guys pursuing downforce will choose the carbon fiber aero package that makes the supercar appear similar to its racecar sibling. The package comprises a more prominent front splitter, dive planes on the front edges, underbody strakes, and a large wing.

Z07 Performance Package for some extra goods

If you want the best of both worlds, go for the Z07 Performance Package. It has everything we mentioned above plus some extras. It comes with the FE7 suspension with added Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 calibrations. Furthermore, Chevy’s supercar will receive super-sticky Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires created especially for the new Z06. The rubber can mount on different wheels, including carbon-fiber wheels, to shed 41 pounds of unsprung weight.

The production of the 2023 Corvette Z06 will initiate in the summer of next year. The pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch, but a good guess is that it will start at around $90,000. Stay tuned.

Interior and exterior 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 pictures

