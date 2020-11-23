Motorcycles

DM-017 E-Fighter V2 by Droog Moto

Apocalyptic looks with ample, all-electric torque.

News Editor
UPDATED:
droof moto DM-017 E-Fighter V2
- Advertisement -

Custom-built electric motorcycles with industrial, aggressive looks and performance to match, Droog Moto’s roster of bikes is growing with the latest build equally as fierce – ‘the most aggressive e-machine to hit the streets’ according to the builder. The new DM-017 E-Fighter V2 is powered by a brushless high-performance motor courtesy of Zero Motorcycles, capable of hitting a 100 mph top speed with 80 lb.-ft. of on-demand torque. Unlike most electric motorcycles out there, Droog fits theirs with beefy all-terrain tires for more menacing looks while offering performance; past examples include their Kawasaki-based DM-014 and Ninja 250-based DM-015 – the DM-017 is no different with rubber wrapped around lightweight, stealthy black wheels. The entire suspension has been upgraded, both front and rear, seat height is adjusted per order, and the bike’s customized ride modes ensure a more fine-tuned riding experience. Charging duties are simple: either plug it into your typical 110v home outlet or take the added charger to go. The apocalyptic look is rounded out with bright LED lighting in the front and rear. For $40,000, Droog Moto will create a DM-017 built to order for those seeking a more unconventional yet entirely badass electric motorcycle for the streets.

CATEGORIES:
FeaturedMotorcycles

Categories

