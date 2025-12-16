The DAB 1α Wasn’t Built for the Masses

In a space crowded with futuristic promises and disposable hardware, the DAB 1α feels refreshingly intentional. Built inside Peugeot Motorcycles’ historic Beaulieu-Mandeure factory in France, this limited-edition electric motorcycle is crafted in small batches, finished with purpose, and numbered like a design object rather than mass-market transport. It may be eligible for a standard car license in Europe, but nothing about it feels ordinary.

Power comes from a center-mounted electric motor producing 31 hp and a substantial 395 Nm of torque at the wheels, paired with a 7.1 kWh Li-ion battery designed to be repairable and recyclable, built in France. At just 125 kg, the DAB 1α keeps things light, while premium hardware does the rest: Brembo brakes with ABS, adjustable Paioli suspension, 17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso rubber, and ride modes ranging from Eco to an unapologetically named Nitrous.

Beyond the spec sheet, the appeal is in the details. Alcantara trim, upcycled Airbus carbon fiber, and Red Dot Award–winning design underline DAB’s refusal to chase mass production. Priced at £14,900 (roughly $16,000–$17,500 USD) with deliveries beginning in March 2026, the DAB 1α isn’t positioned as a convenient solution. And with no official U.S. dealer network, North American riders would currently have to import one themselves. It’s a statement piece for those who want their motorcycle to say as much about design and intent as it does about performance. More on the DAB 1α here.