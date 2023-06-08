New F-150 5.0L Supercharger Packages Rival Raptor R Power

Even with enough cash in the bank, the chances you’ll own a new, rare, and completely ludicrous F-150 Raptor R are pretty slim (sorry to break the news). Fortunately, F-150 owners who opted for the 5.0L V8 can ramp things up with the new Ford Performance FP700 Bronze and Black packages. The result is 700 horsepower F-150 with a new blower and sleeper looks.

There are some restrictions, however. The FP700 kit is only available for 2021 to 2023 F-150 models, for the XL, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trim levels with either 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain. Unfortunately, 8-foot bed models and trucks with Pro Power Onboard are out of luck.

2021-2023 Ford F-150 5.0L with FP700 Black Package

The F-150’s current 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 already produces a respectable 395 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. On top of that, these kits add a 3.0L Whipple Supercharger to the mix, increasing power to a whopping 700 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. of torque.

Almost a Raptor R (well, not really)

Compare that to the F-150 Raptor R’s 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque, courtesy of the larger 5.2L supercharged V8. Of course, the insane, torque-dense Raptor R is a completely different beast, with a long list of other upgrades like a new front axle with an improved higher-strength carrier casting, 37-inch tires, and too many other suspension mods and off-road handling features to mention here.

In addition to the 700-hp blower, the package also adds an F-150 rear lowering kit for improved handling.

Bronze and Black Packages enhance looks with subtle changes

Along with the new found power, some subtle styling updates help separate these V8-powered F-150s from the pack. Both the Bronze and Black packages add distinct Ford Performance bedside graphics; essentially, a long, horizontal graphic running from the front door to the rear bed. The look is clean without being too in-your-face.

FP700 Black Package vs Bronze

Both packages also add a black painted front grille, Ford Performance carpeted floor mats, FP700 interior badges, and a black lugnut kit.

Black and Bronze packages change the F-150 tailgate lettering to black and bronze, respectively; same goes for wheels with 22″x9.5″ size rollers in either black or bronze.

FP700 Black Package FP700 Bronze Package

Price

Legal across 50 states and exclusively installed by an ASE-certified tech or a Ford Dealer, the two FP700 packages are CARB certified and comes with a 3-year/36K mile warranty.

Ford Performance sells the 3.0L Whipple Supercharger alone for $9,500 US. Want the whole package? The complete FP700 package has a $12,500 US MSRP, excluding installation.

You may not get a Raptor R, but these Ford Performance supercharger packages are the closest you’ll likely get, in terms of power and torque, anyways. And with subtle, sleeper looks.