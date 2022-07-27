Ford Maverick Vs Ranger: Size & Powertrain Differences

They’re both Ford’s smallest trucks, but aside from different size dimensions, what exactly sets the compact Maverick and mid-size Ranger pickups apart?

We know the Maverick is smaller with about 80 less horsepower, but it also comes standard with a fuel-sipping 2.5L hybrid powertrain. And the range-topping Maverick Lariat is surprisingly a well-equipped little hauler with premium features and interior. But it’s tough to beat the Ford Ranger’s more impressive capabilities, towing abilities, and off-road chops.

Maverick vs Ranger Size Difference

2022 Ford Maverick Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal 2019 Ford Ranger Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal

In terms of size, the Maverick is the smallest of all the trucks Ford produces at the moment. It is 199.7 inches long, 68.7 inches tall, and 72.6 inches wide. In comparison, the Ranger is around 11.1 inches longer, 2.8 inches taller, and 13.2 inches wider than the Maverick. See below,

Length Width Height Bed

Maverick 199.7 Inches 72.6 Inches 68.7 Inches 4.5 Feet Ranger 210.8 Inches 85.8 Inches 71.5 Inches 5.0 / 6.0 Feet

Ford Maverick vs Ranger vs F-150 vs F-250:

Graphic: Ford

Engine & Powertrain Differences with Optional Upgrades

The new Maverick comes with two engine choices: a standard 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid and a turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost. The standard hybrid powertrain generates 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet, whereas the turbocharged mill is rated at 250 hp and 277 lb-ft. Both the engines mate to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional, and you can have it for $3,300.

2023 Raptor Ranger. Photo: Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT. Photo: Ford

Surprisingly, the Ranger comes with only one engine option. It carries a turbocharged 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder pumping out a modest 270 hp and 310 lb-ft. The Ranger would have been a better option with other powertrain choices, as we get in the F-150 like the 3.3L V6 or the 2.7L and 3.5L EcoBoost V6.

Standard Engine Optional Engine(s)

Maverick 2.5L Four-Cylinder Hybrid Turbo 2.0L Four-Cylinder Ranger Turbo 2.3L Four-Cylinder N/A

Ford finally made the Ranger Raptor a real deal, slated to hit North American shores in 2023. The near 400-hp compact pickup is designed to dominate in the desert, master the mountains and rule everywhere in between.

But before the Raptor showed up, there was ROUSH’s upgraded Ranger XLT, or this Hennessey VelociRaptor Ranger ramping up horsepower from 270 to 350 bhp @ 6,000 rpm and torque from 310 to 385 lb.ft. @ 3,800 rpm over the stock model.

Nothing like this out for the Maverick (yet). And likely nothing will for this hybrid-powered, mini pickup (but we could be wrong, which does happen).

Price Differences between Ford’s small trucks

The pint-sized Maverick has another advantage over its bigger sibling. At time of writing, it costs $19,995 (excluding the destination charge), while the entry-level Ranger starts at $24,820. The more premium Maverick Lariat is the range-topping model, with a higher price tag.

Almost similar to the Ranger, the Maverick is accessible in three grades: XL, XLT, and Lariat, with an optional rugged FX4 package. Paying for the FX4, Ford installs all-terrain tires, a tuned suspension, in addition to off-road-focused drive modes, and a hill-decent control system.

Ford Ranger Lariat. Photo: Amee Reehal Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT. Photo: Ford

In our Ford Ranger vs Ford Maverick lineup comparison, we find only one difference. The Ranger also offers a track-focused Tremor package, which costs $4,300.

Takeaway

So, which of these two trucks is better? Well, both are reliable (smaller) substitutes to Ford’s larger and costlier pickups, like the truck reigning champ F-150 full-size pickup. Owing to its small size and hybrid powertrain, the Maverick is perhaps more appropriate for city dwellers who give precedence to compactness and price over bed size and general practicality.

Alternatively, the Ranger is suitable for motorists more in need to haul heavy objects and tow motorhomes but do not require an all-out work pickup.

