V8-Powered F-150 Raptor R Arrives to Take on the Ram TRX

When Ford debuted its redesigned, next-generation F-150 Raptor in 2021, it wasn’t the V8-powered Ram TRX killer truck fans were hoping for. But the Blue Oval promised us that a second, more extreme Raptor R was in the works for 2022 – powered by Ford’s 5.2L supercharged V8 (codenamed Predator) taken straight out of the Ford Shelby GT500 – aimed directly to take on the TRX.

Well, the 2023 F-150 Raptor R is here, and it’s awesome like every other Raptor-fied full-size pickup before it. Except this high-performance off-roader is the most powerful version to day.

Below, a quick Ram TRX vs F-150 Raptor R comparison – two very capable, badass full-size trucks, no doubt:

2022 Ram TRX (left) vs 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R (right). Photos: Ram, Ford

Torque-dense supercharged V8 off-roader

Unlike its regular Raptor sibling’s 3.5L twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine, the Raptor R finds a new 5.2L supercharged V8 good for 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque (almost 10 years since the F-150 Raptor last found a V8). All paired to a 10-speed SelectShift transmission Ford says gets improved calibration. End of the day, aside from being the most powerful to date, it’s also the most torque-dense supercharged V8 yet in a production pickup.

Not the 760 horsepower spec we were expecting, but hey, 700 horses will do just fine. Especially when all this power is paired to all the off-roading improvements Ford focused on for proper trail-conquering capabilities – in particular, the long-travel suspension with FOX Live Valve shocks tuned to handle the Raptor R’s burly V8 power.

The company’s performance chief engineer is making a strong case here, stating “When customers experience Raptor R in the desert and beyond, it will make the hairs on the back of their necks stand up – and they’ll love every second of it.”

2023 F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Ford

Based on our experience taking the 2017 Raptor to an ice track, we’re pretty sure this engineer is good on his word. Only a handful of trucks can perform at this level, and for the longest time, the F-150 Raptor was in a class of its own.

The Raptor R pickup sits on 37-inch tires and offers the segments best ground clearance, according to Ford, and gains a new front axle with an improved higher-strength carrier casting, paired to larger-diameter aluminum driveshaft.

Frankly, this list of suspension mods and off-road handling features goes on and on – from the five-link rear suspension (taken from the new third-generation 2021 Raptor) with longer trailing arms and the electronically controlled dampers, to optimized Baja mode for proper high-speed off-roading and Raptor-specific torque converter with heavy-duty turbine damper and four-pinion rear output assembly.

Release date

The 2023 F-150 Raptor R production begins at the end of 2022 at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan; but ordering has now opened up as of July 18. We expect official pricing sometime late 2022/early 2023.