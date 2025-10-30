MINI x Paul Smith Cooper Brings Quirky Back

MINI and fashion designer Sir Paul Smith have teamed up before, but this one feels exceptionally self-assured. It’s not shouting for attention. It’s quietly grinning in the corner, knowing it doesn’t have to. And leave it to two British icons to make sensible cars fun again. The new MINI Paul Smith Edition brings a dose of charm and cheek to a world that takes design far too seriously.

Related – Paul Smith’s 2015 Defender Comes to Life in 1:18 Form

Sir Paul Smith and Holger Hampf, Head of MINI Design

Unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, the car wears its Britishness lightly. The new Statement Grey and Inspired White paint finishes sound like they were plucked straight off a designer’s colour card, while subtle Nottingham Green accents (a nod to Smith’s hometown) appear on the mirrors, grille, and even the hubcaps. The roof gets a discreet Paul Smith Signature Stripe treatment, just enough flair to make you look twice.

The “Hello” Light Projection on the Ground? Totally Unnecessary Yet Totally Charming

MINI

Inside, the fun continues in whispers, not shouts. A dark knitted dashboard inspired by Smith’s fabric patterns gives off the vibe of a tailored jacket. The seats come in Nightshade Blue, with a flash of bright stitching; a pop of personality where you least expect it. Then there are the Easter eggs: a friendly “Hello” light projection when you open the door, a handwritten motto — “Every day is a new beginning” — on the sill, and a small hand-drawn rabbit hiding on the floor mat.

MINI

None of it screams for attention. And that’s the point. The MINI Paul Smith Edition captures a kind of British cool that’s been missing: playful, polite, and confident enough not to overdo it. It’s proof that cars can still make you smile before you even turn the key. And if that isn’t peak MINI, we don’t know what is.