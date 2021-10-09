First Drive: 2022 Lexus NX Review

Scottsdale, AZ – The ever-growing small luxury SUV market is a lucrative one. While Germany’s Big Three hogs up a lot of sales in the business, the Lexus NX is still up there as the “safe one.” With an extroverted smile thanks to the spindle grille and backed up by the Toyota reliability, its 8-year existence has been relatively successful.

However, with the modern buyer’s appetite for more performance, the NX has been lagging behind in terms of driving dynamics and pleasure at the wheel. This year, the NX gets a new engine lineup – four in total – including a plug-in hybrid variant that should give this Japanese SUV an advantage over the competition, including the Porsche Macan.

Four New Engines

NX 250 NX 350 NX 350h NX 450h+ Engine 2.5-liter naturally aspirated in-line 4-cylinder 2.4-liter turbocharged in-line 4-cylinder with intercooler 2.5 liter in-line 4-cylinder 2.5 liter in-line 4-cylinder Horsepower 203 hp @ 6,600 rpm 275 hp @ 6,000 rpm 240 hp 304 hp Torque 184 lb.-ft. @ 5,000 rpm 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700-3,600 rpm – – 0-60 mph 8.2 sec. (AWD)

8.6 sec. (FWD) 6.6 sec. 7.2 sec. 6.0 sec. Top speed 124 mph (200 km/hr) 124 mph (200 km/hr.)

127 mph (204 km/hr.) F SPORT only 124 mph (200 km/hr.) 124 mph (200 km/hr.)

The new Lexus NX family starts with a four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine which outputs 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The 2.0-litre turbo which powered the 200t was replaced by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder unit that deploys 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. It is now at the heart of the 350 variant.

As for hybrids, Lexus now offers the 350h and the 450h+. The 350h uses the four-cylinder 2.5-litre/electric motor combo to churn out 240 horsepower.

But the variant that has everyone talking is the 450h+. This plug-in hybrid uses the Toyota RAV4 Prime’s underpinnings to deliver 304 horsepower and an impressive full-electric range of 38 miles or 61 kilometres.

In the U.S., the 2022 NX is available in both FWD and AWD configurations. In Canada, all powertrains are mated to Lexus’s AWD system exclusively.

Important Upgrades Inside the New 2022 LX Cabin

2022 Lexus NX 350h Luxury. Photo: Lexus

Inside the outgoing NX model, the dashboard was all buttons and switches, along with the analogue clock in the middle and the notoriously frustrating to use Touchpad meant to painstakingly operate the infotainment system.

As part of the revamp, this cabin has received a dash of modernity. The infotainment screen has been brought closer to the driver’s reach. Slightly tilted for better access, it comes in 9.8-inch size as standard, or in 14 inches optional.

Most buttons and switches are gone, letting the driver control almost everything through the screen. To help with day-to-day needs, the NX now incorporates a new voice assistance system for additional support. It resembles that of the German brands offerings in terms of interface.

A quick “Hey Lexus” or “Ok Lexus” will grab the attention of the system, and can be followed by vocal inputs such as “I’m cold” or “switch the radio channel to a specific station.” After testing out a variety of commands, the pairing of the touchscreen and the virtual assistant turned out to suitable, but may require some getting used to.

Lexus claims the interface is self-learning and adapts over time to the driver’s inputs, preferences, and accent.

On the Road: A Little Bit More Spice in the Drive

2022 Lexus NX 250. Photo: Lexus

While the Lexus NX has never been known for its inspiring driving dynamics, this year’s engine lineup tries to partly fill part of the void. The new turbocharged 2.4-litre engine supplies surprising accelerations – thanks in part to the majority of its 317 lb-ft of torque delivered at low rpm.

The eight-speed automatic transmission it partners with reacts quickly, and depending on the drive mode, will channel the power as efficiently or as furiously as the driver needs it. This engine is refreshingly capable for those who prefer an all-gas NX.

The hybrid variants are also up to the task when the driver slams the accelerator to the floor. In typical Lexus fashion, the pairings between ICE and electric work seamlessly.

The Lexus NX received the injection of power it deserved, along with a secret plug-in weapon which offers good performance figures and a good all-electric range.

In terms of handling, the NX still has work to do in order to provide the swift attitude and precision provided by top rivals in the segment. In their base forms, the NXs (gas or hybrid) still feel a little bit heavy and show some body roll when driven spiritedly. However, NXs equipped with the F Sport Handling Package with adaptive dampers proved to be able to mitigate this effect, providing a nimbler ride.

The Lexus NX received the injection of power it deserved, along with a secret plug-in weapon which offers good performance figures and a good all-electric range. While rival automakers price their PHEV variants very high, the NX keeps things reasonable, and that will be the key point to make the NX more attractive to buyers in the segment.

Takeaway

Here are some key takeaways for the new NX:

New Lexus Interface multimedia system with available 14-inch touchscreen

First plug-in hybrid electric vehicle for the brand – the NX 450h+

Four new powertrains, including two hybrid electric models

Longer, wider and taller for more passenger, cargo space

Interior and exterior 2022 Lexus NX pictures

