Ford Expedition Goes Stealth Mode & Gets Lifted ‘Timberline’ Treatment for 2022

Ford’s full-size SUV heads into 2022 with an expanded lineup, including a new adventure-going Timberline Edition, a powerful Stealth Performance package, and new driver-assist and connected technologies. The Blue Oval calls it the most off-road-capable, most potent, most innovative Expedition ever. Here’s a look at what’s new.

New: Expedition Timberline Edition

Recently, the mid-size Explorer received the Timberline treatment, so an Expedition Timberline comes as little surprise. The most off-road capable Expedition in the lineup distinguishes itself from others through a distinct grille and Active Orange exterior accents. Ford has improved its trail capability with the best-in-class standard ground clearance, wider track, and enhanced approach and departure angels.

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline.

Further enhancements include Trail Turn Assist – we find on Bronco – allowing you to make tight turns, rugged 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires, improved ride height, two-speed transfer case, and an F-150 Raptor heavy-duty underbody skid plate.

The power comes from the Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, pumping out 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Stealth Performance Package

This stealthy trend where SUVs like the new Lexus GX 460 Black Line Edition gain darker looks seems to be a thing these days. Ford’s big hauler is no exception.

For the 2022 Expedition, the automaker offers a Stealth Performance package for Limited and Limited MAX models featuring modern styling, a sport-tuned suspension, and the best-in-class power through the 3.5-liter EcoBoost high-output engine we find in Timberland.

2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Edition Performance Package.

The elegant gloss-black finish is visible on the grille, mirror caps, roof rails, running boards, tailgate appliqué, rear bumper skid plate, fog lamp bezels, as well as on headlamp and taillamp housing.

The dark package comes with exclusive red brake calipers, visible through bigger 22-inch premium black aluminum wheels. Other changes we can see in the Stealth Edition are the “Limited” emblem finished in black, in addition to new black Ford oval logos.

Going with the sporty looks is Continuously Controlled Damping suspension, firmly tuned for an athletic feel.

New 2022 Expedition Features and Technologies

BlueCruise hands-free driving system

The full-size SUV in the Platinum trim comes equipped with Ford BlueCruise, the company’s hands-free driver-assist system that builds upon Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering Assist, and Speed Sign Recognition.

2022 Ford Expedition Platinum Interior.

Once activated, it gives drivers the confidence to go hands-free on the main road, while a driver-facing camera makes sure they are alert all the time. However, the system works only on specific areas of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones.

Enhancing the new instrument panel’s appeal is an available 12.4-inch high-definition digital gauge cluster boasting an extensive information-on-demand section that displays chosen drive modes, off-roading data and turn-by-turn navigation.

New SYNC4 and SYNC 4a

The SYNC 4 connectivity is standard, while SYNC 4a with a 15.5-inch high-definition touch display is optional, which Ford says is the most extensive display in its class. SYNC 4 with a standard 12-inch center display lets the owners divide the screen and manage various functions at once, such as navigation, music, towing, etc.

On the other hand, SYNC 4a, with the 15.5-inch portrait-oriented screen, features adaptive dash card technology that exhibits interactive individual digital cards in place of conventional menus.

2022 Ford Expedition Platinum Interior.

Keeping in view the Expedition customer’s entertainment needs, Ford offers a new Bang & Olufsen Unleashed Sound System with 22 speakers, comprising a subwoofer and 360-degree surround sound accessible on Expedition King Ranch, Platinum, Stealth Performance Package and Timberline.

Furthermore, the rear-seat occupants will appreciate the Amazon Fire TV, allowing them to use trendy apps, stream videos, play games, listen to music, get news updates, and watch downloaded programs.

Ford Power-Up Class-leading Driver-Assist Technology

Another facility that Expedition owners will likely appreciate is Ford Power-Up software, offering over-the-air updates to enhance the vehicle’s features and capabilities.

The 2022 Ford Expedition comes equipped with a range of standard and available driver-assist system encompassing Road-Edge Detection, Intersection Assist, Reverse Brake Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, Object Detected Camera View, and Active Air Dam.

2022 Expedition Towing Capability

For Expedition owners looking to tow their weekend toys, Ford has made it easier to hitch and manage a trailer through Pro Trailer Backup Assist 2.0, which employs the rear camera and park aid sensors to identify a trailer. For those looking for heavy towing up to 9,300 pounds, Ford offers Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package.

Ford will build the 2022 Expedition at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky., and start deliveries in the first quarter of next year.

Interior and exterior 2022 Ford Expedition pictures

