Three-row electric SUVs don’t get much more relevant right now than the 2025 Kia EV9 and 2025 Volvo EX90. Both promise roomy cabins, modern tech, and long-range capability, but they take very different paths to get there. The EV9 leans on flashy styling, everyday usability, and accessible pricing, while the EX90 counters with refined luxury, advanced materials, and that trademark Scandinavian calm. Our full reviews of each:

Performance and Handling Winner: Volvo EX90

Volvo’s EX90 simply feels more resolved on the road. In early drives along California’s Pacific Coast Highway, it came across as smooth, refined, and composed, with strong, effortless acceleration that suits a heavy three-row EV. One-pedal driving feels natural, body control is well managed, and the adaptive air suspension on Ultra trims quietly does its thing in the background, tightening things up without ever feeling harsh or gimmicky.

“Other OEMs routinely offer ‘Sport’ or ‘Comfort’ modes that take the guesswork out of individual settings, so at the very least, Volvo should consider offering the option to save a preset as a workaround.”

Yes, it’s annoying that you have to dig into menus to toggle performance, steering, and suspension settings instead of tapping a simple “Sport” mode, but once dialed in, the EX90 delivers the kind of confidence and calm expected from a flagship luxury SUV.

The EV9, meanwhile, shows some rough edges in real-world use. Highway tracking can feel inconsistent, with wandering and noticeable bump-steer on bigger imperfections; issues that are amplified by the GT-Line’s 21-inch wheels. The steering has good weight and the chassis controls roll reasonably well, but overall, the EX90 comes across as the more polished and grown-up drive.

Interior Winner: Volvo EX90

2025 Volvo EX90 (Ted Kritsonis)

Volvo EX90 (Ted Kritsonis)

Both SUVs offer comfortable, feature-rich cabins, but the EX90 pushes further into true luxury territory. It’s exceptionally quiet and serene inside, especially in Ultra trim with laminated glass and the standout 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system (a setup that makes the Volvo feel more like a rolling lounge than a family hauler). The minimalist cabin, mix of wool blend or Nordico materials, and clean, well-organized screens give it a modern upscale vibe without feeling cold or clinical. Front passengers even get massage seats, and while the third row is tight, that’s equally true in the EV9.

“Given Volvo is touting the EX90 as a viable six- or seven-seater, that matters. All rear seats can lay flat for extended trunk space, so there is that, but I suspect some will balk at how tight things are in that back row for longer road trips.”

The Kia counters with a broadly spacious cabin, clever flat-floor packaging, comfortable seats, and even recliner-style chairs with footrests in GT-Line trims. Its user-friendly interface and physical controls for key functions are also appreciated. But it disappoints with less third-row and cargo space than the footprint suggests, and the frunk isn’t particularly useful. Ultimately, the Volvo’s superior refinement, sound isolation, and audio experience tip the scales in its favor.

Styling Winner: Kia EV9

Kia EV9 (Graham Heeps)

Kia EV9 GT (Ted Kritsonis)

If you want presence, the EV9 is the one that turns heads. Its design looks like something pulled from a futuristic sci-fi universe: big, boxy, aggressive, and unapologetically bold without tipping into gimmick territory. Kia gives it a real SUV stance and personality, yet still manages to deliver an impressively low drag coefficient for such a chunky shape. It’s distinctive in a way few family-sized EVs are, standing out in any school drop-off lane or crowded parking lot.

“The Kia is the lowest-priced and most mainstream of the foursome (VinFast VF9, Rivian R1S, and Volvo EX90), and many will be drawn to its distinctive, chunky styling.”

The EX90, by contrast, leans into understatement. Its sleek, aero-focused bodywork and clean lines give it the look of a scaled-up EX30: elegant and modern, but intentionally subtle. It’s not trying to be a status symbol or a head-turner like an Escalade or other full-fat luxury rigs. Volvo’s design appeals to buyers who prefer quiet sophistication. But in a straight style showdown, the EV9 brings more visual drama and street presence.

Takeaway: Why the Kia EV9 Is the Better Buy

Kia EV9 AWD EV Land with the optional GT-Line package (Graham Heeps)

For most families shopping in this segment, the Kia EV9 stands out as the more compelling overall package. It’s the more attainable option in a still-small field of three-row electric SUVs, offering pricing that undercuts the Volvo while still delivering a premium-feeling cabin, comfortable seating, solid performance, and genuinely useful family-focused features. In real-world use, it can exceed its official efficiency ratings, charge quickly on DC fast chargers, and handle longer trips without much fuss…even if its ride quality and overall refinement don’t quite match the EX90.

The Volvo, meanwhile, is the better luxury experience: quieter, smoother, more sophisticated inside and on the road, with a fantastic audio system and a beautifully polished chassis. But it also demands a higher price, relies on future software updates for some promised features, and plays it safer in the design department. The EV9 blends distinctive styling, strong feature content, everyday usability, and more accessible pricing. For families making their first major move into a three-row EV, the Kia EV9 is simply the smarter buy.