Ford’s Badass Raptor-Spec Ranger Is Heading to North America (Finally)

When the Ranger came back to North America for 2019 following a hiatus, the immediate followup was: when’s the Ranger Raptor coming out?

Well, Ford made it official — the high-performance variant of its mid-size pickup is now here. It’s been available in overseas markets for years, but for some reason, never sold in North America. Most likely due to the Ranger Raptor’s price point in the US and Canada.

Release date: the 2024 Ranger Raptor will officially go on sale summer 2023. For those interested in putting down a deposit, orders begin late May 2023. It will be assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, with parts for the truck both domestic and foreign.

2024 Ranger Raptor. Photo: Ford

Price:

In the US, the 2024 Ranger MSRP is $34,160, with Ranger Raptor at $56,960, including $1,595 for destination and delivery.

In Canada, Ranger will start at $41,255 CAD and Ranger Raptor will start at $77,805 CAD, excluding $2,095 CAD for destination and delivery.

Specs: Tuned by the folks at Ford Performance, and like its larger F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor siblings, this ramped-up Ranger is nothing like the others in the lineup.

We don’t expect most Ranger Raptor owners to hit the Baja 1000 — but if they do, this thing will handle it, thanks in part to the Watts link rear suspension and class-exclusive 2.5-inch FOX Live Valve shocks.

2024 Ranger Raptor. Photo: Ford 2024 Ranger Raptor. Photo: Ford

This all sits on a purpose-built suspension and standard 17-inch grey wheels wrapped in 33-inch all-terrains (17-inch beadlock capable wheels are optional, with same standard tires).

Propelling this badass mini Raptor is a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 powertrain paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering a whopping 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque.

An advanced four-wheel drive system is standard, as well a new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, and front and rear locking differentials to conquer off-road terrain with ease.

2024 Ranger Raptor. Photo: Ford

Below, full specs for the 2024 Ranger Raptor. If you’re shopping for a mid-size pickup, also read – Best Small Pickup Trucks: Big Attitude in a Compact Size.

2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Full Specs & Photos

Ranger Raptor Performance Specs:

Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6

3.0L EcoBoost V6 Transmission: 10-speed SelectShift automatic

10-speed SelectShift automatic Power: 405 horsepower

405 horsepower Torque: 430 lb.-ft.

430 lb.-ft. Drivetrain: 4×4 front locking differential, rear drive with electronic locking differential

4×4 front locking differential, rear drive with electronic locking differential Engine Configuration: Twin-turbocharged and intercooled V6, compacted graphite iron block, aluminum heads

Twin-turbocharged and intercooled V6, compacted graphite iron block, aluminum heads Valvetrain: DOHC, four valves per cylinder, twin independent variable camshaft timing

DOHC, four valves per cylinder, twin independent variable camshaft timing Ignition: Coil on plug

Coil on plug Bore x Stroke: 3.36 x 3.38 inches (85.4 mm x 86.0 mm)

3.36 x 3.38 inches (85.4 mm x 86.0 mm) Displacement: 180.0 cubic inches (2,949 cubic centimeters)

180.0 cubic inches (2,949 cubic centimeters) Compression Ratio: 10.5:1

10.5:1 4H, 4L and 4A mode for

Turning circle (curb-to-curb): 43.3 feet Standard Wheels: 17-inch Gray-Painted Aluminum Wheel

17-inch Gray-Painted Aluminum Wheel Tires: 33-inch All-Terrain LT 285/70R17

33-inch All-Terrain LT 285/70R17 Front Suspension: Forged aluminum double A-arm suspension with 2.5-inch Fox Live Valve shocks

Forged aluminum double A-arm suspension with 2.5-inch Fox Live Valve shocks Rear Suspension: Watts-link rear suspension with trailing arms and Fox Live Valve shocks

Watts-link rear suspension with trailing arms and Fox Live Valve shocks Front Brakes: 12.24- x 1.33-inch disc, 2.0-inch twin piston caliper, non-asbestos organic pads

12.24- x 1.33-inch disc, 2.0-inch twin piston caliper, non-asbestos organic pads Rear Brakes: 12.12- x 0.94-inch disc, 2.12-inch single piston caliper, non-asbestos organic pads

12.12- x 0.94-inch disc, 2.12-inch single piston caliper, non-asbestos organic pads Steering Type: Electric power-assisted, rack-and-pinion

Electric power-assisted, rack-and-pinion Recommended Fuel: 91 octane

91 octane Fuel Capacity: 20.3 gallons

20.3 gallons Fuel Delivery: Port fuel and direct injection

Port fuel and direct injection Transfer Case: 2-speed transfer case with 4H, 4L and 4A mode

Ranger Raptor Dimensions

Interior specs Seating capacity: Five

Five Front headroom: 41.0

41.0 Front legroom, maximum: 43.7

43.7 Front shoulder room: 57.1

57.1 Front hip room: 55.9

55.9 Rear headroom: 38.3

38.3 Rear legroom: 38.3

38.3 Rear shoulder room: 57.1

57.1 Rear hip room: 54.1

54.1 Passenger volume (cu. ft.): 98.3

98.3 Airbags: Dual-stage driver and right front passenger, front seat side and Safety Canopy System Exterior specs (SuperCrew 4×4) Wheelbase: 128.7

128.7 Overall length: 210.9

210.9 Overall width: 86.7

86.7 Width with mirrors folded: 79.0

79.0 Width excluding mirrors: 79.8

79.8 Overall height: 75.9

75.9 Track, front: 67.3

67.3 Track, rear: 67.3

67.3 Approach Angle: 33°

33° Departure Angle: 26.4°

26.4° Ramp Breakover Angle: 24.2°

24.2° Minimum Running Ground Clearance: 10.7

10.7 Front Overhang: 33.9

33.9 Rear Overhang: 48.2

48.2 Curb weight (lbs): 5,325

Ranger Raptor Cargo Bed Area Specs

Lift in height (inches): 36.1

36.1 Length at floor (inches): 59.6

59.6 Width at wheelhouse (inches): 48.2

48.2 Maximum width inside box (inches): 62.4

62.4 Cargo capacity (cu. ft.): 43.5

43.5 Maximum payload (lbs.): 1,411

1,411 GVWR (lbs.): 6,790

6,790 Maximum towing (lbs.): 5,510

5,510 GCWR (lbs.): 11,465

Photos