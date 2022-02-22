Mid-size TrucksFord Ranger Reviews & News

Ranger Raptor Finally Hits US Shores Slated for 2023

Near 400-hp compact pickup designed to dominate in the desert, master the mountains and rule everywhere in between.

2023 Ford Raptor Ranger front in the desert
2023 Raptor Ranger. Photo: Ford

Well, we knew the Ranger Raptor’s US arrival was imminent and now that time has come, quickly following up on Ford’s recent Bronco Raptor announcement. Kicking ass and extreme off-roading in markets including Australia, South Africa, and Europe for years now, it was hard for North Americans to accept the beefed-up Ranger’s void in our market. Sure, it was nice Ford brought its compact pickup back after a short hiatus, but buyers not interested in the full-size F-150 Raptor yearned for similar capabilities in a smaller package. 

Much like its Bronco cousin, the 2023 Ranger Raptor gets a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 putting down an expected 392 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft. of torque. Everything pairs to a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive with advanced features, a two-speed transfer case, and front and rear locking differentials. 

Of course, Ford ramped it up for the true off-roaders, most notably with FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers developed by Ford Performance. Add 7 selectable drive modes, an electronically-controlled active exhaust system unique to the segment belting out just the right sounds, and a new anti-lag system providing rapid delivery of boost on demand, the new Ranger Raptor checks off pretty much every box on the high-performance, compact pickup checklist.  As Ford puts it, will “leave you grinning from ear-to-ear.”

Ranger Raptor’s Blacked-Out Grille Adds to the Bold New Look

2023 Ford Raptor Ranger grille
2023 Raptor Ranger. Photo: Ford

On the styling front, the Ranger Raptors’s front grille is all Raptor, inline with the F-150 Raptor’s look with the in-your-face F-O-R-D lettering coupled with the separate bumper and matrix LED headlights with LED daytime running lights. The burly 17-inch wheels get Raptor-exclusive performance all‑terrain tires, all nestled inside flared fenders covers, while flared wheel arches and C-clamp headlight designs make it clear this isn’t your neighbour’s Ranger. 

In true Raptor fashion, expect this second-generation Ranger to get the same black-orange treatment throughout the cabin — specifically, the Code Orange accents on the instrument panel, trim and new, jet fighter-inspired sports seats in the front and rear. These Euro specs reveal a heated steering wheel though we’ll have to wait and see if the US gets the same. Regardless, Ford’s new-generation SYNC 4A will in the mix, paired to a 12.4‑inch all-digital cluster and 12-inch centre touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standards, plus a sweet 10-speaker audio system courtesy of Bang & Olufsen (B&O). 

While European deliveries begin late Summer 2022, US and Canada should expect dealer deliveries sometime in 2023, along with more accurate, non-European specs we shared here. Stay tuned.

