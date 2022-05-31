Bronco Sasquatch Package: Expensive Off-Road Upgrade Worth the Price?

With its body-on-frame design, standard all-wheel drive, and plenty of power, the 2022 Ford Bronco is already an awe-inspiring off-roader. However, those who want to augment the Bronco’s offroading capabilities without paying for the off-road-focused Wildtrack trim level can now opt for the $6,590 Sasquatch Package. Please note the package price may vary according to the features, financing terms, and availability.

What’s included in the Bronco Sasquatch Package?

It is accessible on all the models in the range, excluding the Bronco Raptor (has better turn-key off-road features) and Wildtrack having it as standard. The Sasquatch Package includes 17-inch Beadlock-compatible wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud tires, an electromechanical transfer case, 4.7 final drive ration with electronic-locking front and rear axles, more prominent fender flares, extra suspension clearance, and heavy-duty Bilstein shocks.

While previously the package was only available with the 10-speed automatic transmission, now the buyers can have it even with the manual.

In our opinion, the best Sasquatch-fitted Bronco out now is the new 2022 Bronco Everglade Edition with a Ford-designed snorkel and integrated winch with 10,000-pound capability. Orders for this proper overlander Bronco opened up March 2022 with dealership deliveries expected in the summer (though we’re sure that date has been pushed back at time of writing).

2022 Bronco Everglades. Photo: Ford

Is this Off-road Upgrade Worth the Price?

Simple answer: absolutely. To prove our case, let’s add Wildtrack to the mix, which starts at $49,780 featuring a stout 2.7L mill, traditional LED lighting, choice of a hardtop for the 4-door model, and many tech additions.

Besides this, the Wildtrack (4-door model pictured below in blue) boasts every part and system that we get in the Sasquatch Package. We are talking about 35-inch tires with 17-inch Beadlock-Capable wheels, electronic-locking front & rear locking differentials, HOSS 2.0 system with Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers, and high clearance fender flares.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4-door with Sasquatch Package as standard. Photo: Amee Reehal 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4 door with Sasquatch Package as standard. Photo: Amee Reehal

Evidently, your budget and needs will help you decide between the Wildtrack trim and the Sasquatch Package. For instance, you can buy the $30,800 base variant of the 2022 Bronco and add a $6,590 Sasquatch Package to get the ultimate driving experience on any terrain. However, you will only get 300 hp from the 2.3L Ecoboost engine instead of 330 hp of the 2.7L powerplant, which would come at an extra cost ($1,895, to be exact).

There are plenty of other options that assist in handling Bronco, for which you have to pay more. Moreover, adding the Sasquatch Package may require other changes in the vehicle configuration that will demand you to dish out extra bucks.

2-door Bronco Black Diamond series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat fitted with the Sasquatch off-road package. Photo: Ford

That said, even if we add other optional features to upgrade our base Bronco’s capability, the price will still be less than the Wildtrack’s. Therefore, the Sasquatch Package is completely worth its price for those wanting to make their Bronco a more capable off-roader.

Bronco with Sasquatch Package Vs. Jeep Wrangler Willys Sport

Let’s say you’re in the market for a rugged, new off-road SUV, and deciding between these two worthy contenders: Wildtrack or Bronco with Sasquatch Package and Jeep Wrangler Willys Sport. The latter comes equipped with 17-inch wheels sporting 32-inch mud tires, the shocks and rock rails borrowed from Rubicon, a limited-slip differential, and the Sahara and Rubicon’s heftier brake calipers and rotors.

Left: 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door Wildtrak with standard Sasquatch Package (photo: Amee Reehal) Vs Right: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys Sport (photo: Jeep)

Both Bronco and Wrangler have as much about go-anywhere elegance as the capability to basically go anywhere. However, independent tests put the Wrangler on top for its acceleration and fuel economy and Bronco for its skills to perform both on and off the road.

Read all our Bronco reviews and news here – including the Bronco Sport, 2-door, and 4-door models.