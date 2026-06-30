Alpine Cars x Lacoste A290 Rallye

Lacoste and Alpine are leaning all the way into the French-sport thing with a new capsule collection and a one-off Alpine A290 Rallye that is far more interesting than a lazy badge job. Called Beware of the Crocodile – Alpine Lacoste A290 Rallye, the electric rally car starts with Alpine’s most hardcore A290 foundation, then adds widened tracks, rally suspension, exposed carbon, a roof intake, big aero, and a bluish-white exterior inspired by snow and Alpine landscapes. Inside, it goes full Lacoste fever dream with a monochromatic red cabin meant to feel like stepping into the crocodile’s mouth, petit piqué fabric on the seats and door panels, 3D-printed rally-seat elements, co-branded details, and apparently 290 crocodile references tucked throughout the design. The matching Lacoste x Alpine capsule keeps things more wearable, with polos, tees, lightweight technical pieces, accessories, and co-branded gear that blend the court-and-circuit theme without needing you to explain why your shirt matches an electric rally concept car.

Lacoste

Lacoste