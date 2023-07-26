Hennessey’s ‘H850’ 2024 Mustang Dark Horse: 850-HP Supercharged Pony

In true Hennessey Performance fashion, when the Texas-based tuner is unsatisfied with the stock offering (which is essentially every time, like this 2015 Mustang GT 717 horsepower barn burner), they do something about it. This time, transforming the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse into a 850 horsepower beast.

Ford completely redesigned its iconic pony car for 2024, with three models on tap: the 315-hp Mustang EcoBoost, the 486-hp Mustang GT, and range-topping 500-hp Mustang Dark Horse – the latter two motivated by the next-generation 5.0L Coyote V8. Below, shots of the stock model from Ford.

2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Photo: Ford 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. Photo: Ford

Here, Hennessey gave the naturally-aspirated Coyote V8 the supercharger treatment, allowing the seventh-generation 2024 S650 Ford Mustang Dark Horse model to deliver a whopping 850 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. That’s a 70-percent power boost over the stock specs.

In addition to the high-performance supercharger, this Dark Horse on steroids also tacks on a high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors, and new fuel pump, all calibrated with an HPE Engine Management software upgrade.

‘H850’ 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Photo: Hennessey Performance

The ‘H850’ rides on forged aluminum alloy wheels, matching nicely to the car’s carbon-fiber front splitter, carbon-fiber side skirts, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. The ‘Heritage’ graphics are optional, but in our view, give the redesigned muscle car that nice throwback look. The quarter panels and rear fascia find the Texas-tuner’s badging and script as well, along with Hennessey embroidered head restraints fitted to the seats inside.

The company is backing this upgrade with a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, and will be available early 2024. Interested parties can contact Hennessey directly to the get the supercharged ball rolling. They haven’t disclosed pricing for the ‘H850’ Dark Horse, but we know the 2024 Dark Horse from Ford starts at $59,720 US ($74,850 CAD).

Learn more at Hennessey