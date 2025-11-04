This Radical Honda Concept Redefines What a Motorcycle Can Be

Honda’s wild new EV Outlier Concept, unveiled at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, looks like it rolled straight out of 2035. Designed to explore what riding could feel like beyond 2030, the Outlier ditches every rule of motorcycle design for something entirely new: a low, stretched silhouette with dual in-wheel motors and a bucket-style seat built to lock the rider in under instant EV torque. Its dark central body houses the battery, flanked by smoke-clear panels that expose the mechanical artistry beneath, while a panoramic screen and camera-based mirrors replace traditional controls for a seamless, futuristic vibe.

Honda

Honda says the Outlier captures three sensations: Gliding, Ecstasy, and Low. Each redefining how a motorcycle should move and feel. It’s smooth and silent, yet emotionally charged, translating EV power into pure sensory experience, according to Honda. More than a concept, the Outlier hints at how electric design could reshape the very idea of riding.