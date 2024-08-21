INKAS Turns the INEOS Grenadier into a Fortified Off-Road SUV

It was just a matter of time before Toronto-based INKAS would get their hands on an INEOS Grenadier SUV. Specializing in producing high-security, military-grade vehicles like their Hudson APC armoured personnel carrier (360° gunport coverage included), the company’s latest creation focuses on exceptional off-road capabilities with top-tier protection, while retaining a stylish, everyday-SUV guise.

We got up close with the INEOS Grenadier 4×4 back in 2022, on which this beast is built — a classic Defender-esque-looking full-size hauler with a high dose of modern touches. Well, expect a bit more from the INKAS Armored Grenadier.

Will This be an All-Electric Tactical Vehicle?

INKAS

The standard INEOS Grenadier’s powertrain is powered by a detuned version of BMW’s B58 turbocharged inline-six engine, designed for enhanced torque rather than maximum power. The same engine you’ll find in the INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Off-Road Pickup, and also in this armoured variant. Paired to an 8-speed auto, the turbocharged BMW engine makes a respectable 282 horsepower. We still haven’t driven it, however.

But an all-electric Armored INEOS isn’t out of the question. BMW’s exit from the North American diesel market means the Grenadier won’t have a diesel option in the near future. However, a battery-electric version was in the works back in 2022, and a fuel-cell model may follow, as INEOS invested US$2 billion in European projects to produce green hydrogen.

A Bulletproof 4×4 SUV Fit for the Military

INKAS

Now, the good stuff. The INKAS Armored INEOS Grenadier offers next-level protection with its 360º perimeter defense, shielding the entire passenger cabin, roof, and floor from ballistic fire and blasts. High-quality military-grade ballistic glass ensures protection from all angles while maintaining a clear view and seamlessly blending with the vehicle’s design.

What if you took a wrong turn into the middle of a gunfight? You’re covered — the proprietary armored door overlap system features a bulletproof edge, preventing ammunition from penetrating the door seams and providing an extra layer of security.

INKAS

The SUV’s armoring is rated up to CEN 1063 BR6, protecting anybody inside from 7.62mm assault rifle rounds. In addition to ballistic protection, the vehicle is fortified to withstand blasts from up to two DM51 hand grenades, defending against both firearm and explosive threats.

Of course, this thing is equipped with advanced security features, including engine bay armoring and a fire suppression system to protect vital components. For tactical operations, it comes with a 360º CCTV and GPS surveillance system and an advanced night vision camera for enhanced visibility.

Get the upgrades

INKAS

Sometimes, a fortified SUV that’ll withstand rounds from military-grade assault rifles just won’t cut it. That’s where upgrades come in. For some extra cash, INKAS will enhance this Grenadier, and the list of enhancements is long — from security upgrades like exhaust pipe protection and a roof escape hatch to tactical add-ons, including advanced night vision and LED strobe lights. Plus, other enhancements, including:

Door assist mechanism

Heavy duty wheels

Oxygen filtration system

Reinforced bumpers, front and rear

Additional operable windows

Blackout package

Ready to go tactical? You can request more info over at the INKAS Armored INEOS page.