INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Off-Road Pickup: A Closer Look

Goodwood, UK – Ineos has taken the wraps off a pickup spinoff of its rugged Grenadier 4×4. Named the Grenadier Quartermaster, the double-cap pickup made its debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed but won’t be open to order in the US and Canada until 2024.

Load-carrying flexibility

The Quartermaster has been developed alongside the Defender-like Grenadier Station Wagon and will share most of its architecture and components. That includes the heavy-duty, five-link front and rear suspension, Carraro solid-beam axles, Brembo brakes and recirculating-ball steering system.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Truck and INEOS Grenadier 4×4 SUV

However, the box-section, ladder-frame chassis is 305mm (12in) longer. The resulting load bay is 1,564mm (62in) long and 1,619mm (64in) wide, which Ineos says will be large enough to comfortably carry a standard 1,200mm x 800mm (47in x 32in) Euro pallet.

A 5-passenger, off-road pickup with aftermarket upgrades in the works

With a payload of 760kg (1,676 lb) and the same 3,500kg (7,718 lb) towing capacity as the Grenadier Station Wagon, the Quartermaster has been designed to carry five people and heavy, bulky loads. There are four tie-down rings in the load space (Utility Rails are an option), a 400W power take-off, an integrated mounting bar, and a 1,280mm (50in)-wide tailgate that can support up to 225kg (496 lb) when open.

The aftermarket is sure to jump on the Quartermaster’s customization potential, but a range of factory accessories will also be offered. Ineos will have a frame and waterproof canvas canopy for the cargo bed, as well as a lockable roller tonneau cover and roof rack with mounts for “expedition essentials” such as jerry cans, sand ladders and shovels.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Truck INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Truck

Off-Road Truck with a BMW turbocharged powertrain

Like the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster pickup is powered by a specially tuned version of BMW’s B58, 3-litre, turbocharged inline-six gasoline engine. It makes 282 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, delivered through the widely used ZF 8HP, eight-speed automatic transmission.

A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are standard while front and rear diff locks are an option. As with the wagon, a diesel option will be available in Europe, but not in North America.

Ineos claims that the Grenadier Quartermaster will boast “class-leading” off-road ability with 264mm (10in) of ground clearance, an 800mm (32in) wading depth and approach, breakover and departure angles, “unrivalled by any other series production pick-up”. Watch out Gladiator, TRD Pro and the rest.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Trims, Price and Availability

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Truck

The Quartermaster line-up will mirror that of the Station Wagon, so the pickup will be available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster grades when orders open in 2024. Pickup pricing for the US and Canada will also be released at that time; the Station Wagon range starts at C$91,929/US$71,500.

Ineos reports that pre-orders for the wagon in the US and Canada hit over 5,000 within the first 30 days of the books opening. In June this year, North America’s order book leapfrogged the UK to become the new automaker’s largest market.

The first US customers for the Station Wagon will receive their vehicles by the end of 2023, with the first Canadian deliveries to follow in 2024.

Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) Grenadier Demonstrator hints at future fuels

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster FCEV Truck

Meanwhile, Ineos is looking to the future with a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) Grenadier Demonstrator, also revealed at Goodwood. Developed in conjunction with Austrian consultancy AVL, the 4X4 uses BMW Group’s latest hydrogen fuel cell, zero-emissions powertrain.

Engineers modified the Grenadier’s ladder frame and rear axle, accommodating electric drive units to deliver torque-vectoring drive control to each rear wheel. This results in what Ineos calls ‘gecko capability’ – excellent maneuverability off-road and a tighter turning circle.

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster FCEV Truck INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster FCEV Truck

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, says: “The hydrogen-powered Grenadier Demonstrator along with our all-electric model due in 2026, shows Ineos’ commitment to net zero. BEVs are perfect for certain uses, shorter trips, most private car journeys and urban deliveries, whilst hydrogen FCEVs are more suited for longer trips, heavy duty cycles where batteries impact too much on payload and where long range between stops is necessary.

“Ineos also produces 400,000 tonnes of hydrogen per annum and is committed to hydrogen as a key fuel of the future,” she continues. “Our demonstrator proves that the technology is capable, but what we need now is support from policy makers to help provide the infrastructure for the next generation of hydrogen vehicles.”

