One of the worst COVID-19 stricken countries is Italy, and Lamborghini is pitching in with significant support. The luxury automaker’s Sant’Agata Bolognese plant will double as a medical supply centre, producing 1,000 masks a day, alongside 200 medical shields.

Working in collaboration with the University of Bologna, with approval and support of the Emilia-Romagna Region, all supplies coming out of Lambo’s plant will be overseen and validated by the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences.

All masks will go directly to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital based in Bologna to help frontline workers dealing with coronavirus patients. Lamborghini has a long-standing relationship with the hospital, stating “we will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”

The company’s carbon fiber production plant will be responsible for producing the medical shields using 3D printers.

As this global pandemic continues to get worse, it’s good to see auto manufacturers, including Ford with medical equipment and GM with ventilators – and now Lamborghini – stepping up with supplies, using their facilities for items other than pumping out shiny new vehicles. Bravo.