Lamborghini pitches in to fight coronavirus in Italy producing 1,000 masks and 200 medical shields a day

lamborghini coronavirus medical shields
Home Lamborghini

Putting the glossy cars on hold to assist healthcare works...bravo

Amee Reehal

One of the worst COVID-19 stricken countries is Italy, and Lamborghini is pitching in with significant support. The luxury automaker’s Sant’Agata Bolognese plant will double as a medical supply centre, producing 1,000 masks a day, alongside 200 medical shields. 

Working in collaboration with the University of Bologna, with approval and support of the Emilia-Romagna Region, all supplies coming out of Lambo’s plant will be overseen and validated by the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences. 

All masks will go directly to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital based in Bologna to help frontline workers dealing with coronavirus patients. Lamborghini has a long-standing relationship with the hospital, stating “we will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”

lamborghini coronavirus masks
All masks will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital based in Bologna to fight COVID-19. Photo: Lamborghini

The company’s carbon fiber production plant will be responsible for producing the medical shields using 3D printers. 

As this global pandemic continues to get worse, it’s good to see auto manufacturers, including Ford with medical equipment and GM with ventilators – and now Lamborghini – stepping up with supplies, using their facilities for items other than pumping out shiny new vehicles. Bravo.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
Email
Pocket
0 Shares
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedLamborghiniAuto NewsLamborghini News

TRENDING NOW

Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.

UP NEXT

Genesis

Genesis drops second-generation G80 for 2021 sporting new looks, turbo powertrains, and lighter structure

Chris Chase -
Genesis took the wraps of their redesigned mid-size luxury sedan. The 2021 G80 finds new engines, updated interior, lighter structure, and enhanced looks.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

Dom Toretto’s Badass Dogde Charger R/T Comes to Life with this 1,077-piece Lego Set

Gear Editor -
Fans of the Fast & Furious movie series will definitely remember Dom Toretto’s badass, jet black 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Lego has brought it to life.
Read more
Chevrolet

Closer Look Inside Chevy’s New Compact 2021 Trailblazer SUV

Graham Heeps -
Chevy’s new 2021 Trailblazer will bolster its offering in the small-SUV segment when it arrives late spring. But does the interior stack up to the hype?
Read more
Auto News

GM Workers Step Up with Ventilator Production to Help Coronavirus Patients

Chris Chase -
GM is gearing up to build Ventec’s ventilator design at the automaker’s Kokomo, Indiana factory to help coronavirus patients with the much needed machines.
Read more
Jeep

FCA’s Plant Will Double as a Face Mask Production Facility to Battle COVID-19 Crisis

Chris Chase -
FCA is getting ready to make face masks for doctors, nurses and first responders working on the front lines of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Ford

Ford Pivots to Medical Device Manufacturing as Coronavirus Spreads

Chris Chase -
Ford teams up with manufacturing giants 3M & GE to make ventilators for coronavirus patients and face shields to protect the medical workers.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
lamborghini-aventador-edizione-gt by dmc

DMC builds a 975-hp 2014 Lamborghini Aventador Edizione GT

Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador

lamborghini-ixoost-esavox-speaker-system

Ultimate Stereo: $24,000 Lamborghini Ixoost Esavox Speaker System