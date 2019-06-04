An adventure-ready supercar we can get behind

This crazy Huracan Sterrato Concept might seem like a stretch, but desert-going high-performance sports cars are nothing new for the Italian automaker, racing in the Jarama Rally from 1973 and the Urraco Rally from 1974 led by Lamborghini’s test driver Bob Wallace and his modified Lamborghini Jarama and Urraco.

Fast forward a few decades with a special edition Huracan that’s literally called ‘dirt’ (Sterrato) you know the storied brand is sticking to its adventure-ready roots.

As they put it, “The Huracán Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini’s commitment to being a future shaper: a super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán’s versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance.”

Huracán EVO on steroids

Borrowing features and inspiration from the Urus SUV (check out our review here), the Italian automaker is pinning their off-road Huracán Sterrato Concept as ‘fun to drive off-road.’ That pretty much sums it up.

The Sterrato concept is based on the Huracán EVO with the same 5.2 liter naturally-aspirated engine producing 640 hp. Photo: Lamborghini

If navigating waves and not traversing cliff sides is more your thing, check out this Aventador SV Speedboat.

Powered by the same 5.2L V8 putting down 640-hp found in the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato’s ride height rises by 47 mm to conquer the terrain, while the wheel tracks widened by 30 mm housing 20-inch wheels wrapped in proper tires with higher side walls to absorb bumps and improve grip.

New wide-body wheel arches with integrated air intakes are both menacing in looks and functional. Up front, the departure angle is enhanced by 6.5% and front approach sharpened by 1% all helping this beast descend mountains without damage.

The EVO’s driving dynamics are controlled by Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) — essentially, the technological brains handling the supercar’s complex on-road manners. This insane Huracan benefits from the same system which controls the Sterrato’s setup including four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, modified suspension and torque vectoring, anticipating the next moves of the driver to ensure ideal handling.

Ground clearance is heightened by 47 mm, with the special edition Lamborghini’s front approach sharpened by 1% and the departure angle enhanced by 6.5%. Photo: Lamborghini

Ditching the tarmac for dirt roads in a supercar sounds great, but this concept backs it up. Lamborghini ramped up the the underbody and body protection with a rear skid plate that acts as a diffuser, paired to aluminum reinforcements built into the front frame and covered with an aluminum skid plate alongside aluminum-reinforced side skirts.

Stone-deflecting protection surrounds the engine and airtake when ripping through the dessert, while mud guards in hybrid materials of carbon fiber and elastomeric resin ensure added protection.

You can’t have an off-roader without the right lighting assembly — the Sterrato Concept’s LED package includes a long, thin roof-mounted light bar up top and a pair of bumper lights with flood function mounted down below.

Inside, expect a new lightweight titanium roll cage, four-point seatbelts to the new carbon bi-shell sports seats, and aluminum floor panels for good measure.

This is one supercar can we definitely get behind. For more insanity, hit up our Adventure Vehicles page here.