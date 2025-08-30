This is the story of a very niche car segment, one that was probably designed for auto journalists who are always asking for the weirdest trims possible. Trust me, this phenomenon is real!

High-performance wagons have been a thing for years in Europe, but in North America, there aren’t many long-roofed cars that answer these needs. Super sedans, on the other hand, have been around for years; these family saloons that can carry four passengers in luxurious interiors at blistering speeds.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 is a great example of this concept of offering practicality mixed with high performance. The silver star already sold a few of these super wagons on this continent less than a decade ago, but in 2025, the Stuttgart firm is not focusing on this format… like most brands, I should add. And the arrival of the Audi RS6 Avant wagon in 2020 changed the perception of some. In fact, this is the main reason why North Americans can now order this BMW M5 Touring, a direct rival of this supercar from the four rings. We recently had the opportunity to drive this very special M5, a wagon that received a lot of thumbs up during the test drive.

Performance and Driving Impressions

The M5 Touring sprints to legal speeds in approximately 3.5 seconds. Powered by the same powertrain as the regular M5 – a 4.4-liter V8 working in tandem with an electric motor and a small battery delivering a total of 717 hp and 738 ft-lb of torque, the Touring is slightly slower than the sleeker – and lighter – M5 sedan, but no one noticed during these few days of inspired driving.

It is true to say that the M5 Touring is a very heavy car – we are talking about 2,500 kg – and yet, it is still very agile, but for those expecting 1990s lightness, think again, because there is quite a gap between the mighty E39 M5 sedan from the early 2000s and this super wagon from Munich.

To keep the car on the road, its xDrive All Wheel Drive system makes sure the driver does not embarrass himself. In fact, when driven in a usual or even sportier manner, the car remains very reassuring to drive. The rear-wheel steering also proved beneficial in this case. We would have preferred a more precise and direct steering feel, but nonetheless, the M5 Touring still showed impressive handling.

Regarding the EV range (estimated to be around 40 km or 25 miles), it is beneficial if your city commute is relatively short, as it is close to home. Otherwise, the twin-turbocharged V8 will have to suffice. It does help to lower the average consumption at the pump slightly, but the extra electric power is primarily used to boost performance. During these few days of testing, the Sport driving mode was the “choix du chef” for exhilarating sounds and usability. The Track mode is much more to handle, which is why we opted for the milder setting.

Interior

Inside, the M5 Touring envelops occupants in luxury, featuring Merino leather, customizable trim options (carbon fiber, dark oak, aluminum), and a panoramic sunroof. Like every recent BMW model, the dashboard is dominated by the curved display setup: a 12.3″ driver display plus a 14.9″ infotainment screen, controlled via iDrive 8.5.

The complex menus don’t help here, but at least the touchscreen’s responsiveness and clear graphics do not disappoint. We do like the small gearshift lever and the haptic buttons on the central console arm. Additionally, every seat in the car is quite comfortable. And here is where it gets interesting: the cargo area is significantly more practical than what you get in the M5 sedan.

Pros A thrilling powertrain with hybrid punch

Somewhat useful range for short commutes and quiet driving

Great cargo and a lot of space for four tall adults Cons It is a heavy car

The infotainment is (very) complex

We did find a few cheap plastics that don’t belong in such a high-end car

The 2025 BMW M5 Touring is a rare and highly satisfying way to get around, combining supercar-level performance with the everyday usability of a wagon. With its blistering acceleration, generous cargo space, and well-crafted cabin, it feels like a spaceship on wheels that can thrill just as much as it can haul. Yes, its size and weight make themselves known, but switch into the sportier modes and that heft quickly fades into the background. While it may not be a purist’s track machine, the M5 Touring proves itself capable in nearly every situation—and makes a strong case that SUVs aren’t the only answer for families who want space and speed in one package.