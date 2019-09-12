We knew ages ago the new Defender was coming, sprinkled with a plethora of teaser photos along the way including the Red Cross testing in Dubai, and a vague glimpse with the LEGO Defender Technic launched late June.

Finally, the 20-year hiatus is over for the iconic 4×4, making its official debut in a somewhat dramatic fashion at the Frankfurt Auto Show descending an extreme 42-degree incline, broadcast live to a global audience — and, we have full pricing for its dealership arrival set for spring 2020.

Land Rover is releasing the Defender 110 first, followed by the smaller, more nimble 90 series later next year.

Not a fan of the new 2020 model? Check out these badass classic versions instead.

US Pricing for the 2020 Defender

In the US, the 2020 Defender 110 will start at a reasonable $50,925, going up against big players like the Jeep Wrangler that starts at $36,200, and the equally capable G-Wagon priced nearly three times as much starting at $124,500.

Moving up the lineup, Defender S will sell for $54,375, followed by the SE at $63,275, Defender First Edition at $69,675, and finally the Defender X at $81,295 — add $1,025 destination and handling charges.

Defender starting from $50,925

Defender S starting from $54,375

Defender SE starting from $63,275

Defender First Edition starting from $69,675

Defender X starting from $81,295

Canadian Pricing for the 2020 Defender

In Canada, the Defender comes out the gate in the S priced at $65,300, followed by the SE, HSE, First Edition, and range-topping Defender X at $93,600.

Defender S starting from $65,300

Defender SE starting from $76,000

Defender HSE starting from $81,700

Defender First Edition starting from $83,400

Defender X starting from $93,600

Hit up the official Defender page here to learn more including packages and accessories.